Prime-time matchup with Clemson gives Virginia Tech a shot to change narrative of 2020 season

“Every now and again you come up against a guy, or see a guy or get a chance to coach a guy you really say, ‘There’s nothing this guy can’t do,’” said Tech coach Justin Fuente. “You look at Trevor, what he’s been able to accomplish, the efficiency of his play, his ability to run the ball basically when they need him to, deliver the ball down the field and run the offense and by all indications he seems to be a great leader as well. He’s probably going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft and deservedly so.”