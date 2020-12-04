Primetime matchup with Clemson gives Virginia Tech a shot to change narrative of 2020 season

Add Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s name to the list of people disappointed fans can’t pack Lane Stadium, rock to Enter Sandman and shake and rattle their keys at big moments this football season.
“I wish it was going to be packed out, because I heard it’s a really cool environment,” Lawrence said this week as the third-ranked Tigers prepared to visit Virginia Tech on Saturday night. “Maybe it’ll snow. The first snow game I’ll be a part of, if it does.”
Attendance will again be limited to 250 – which will be used for family of players and staff – and the forecast calls for cold, with the possibility of snow flurries, so there’s a chance Lawrence gets his wish. Of course, Clemson is more focused on securing itself a spot in the ACC championship game and a rematch with Notre Dame.
As for the slumping Hokies (4-5, 4-4 ACC), losers of three straight, they’re thinking about pulling off a stunning upset that could help end a disappointing 2020 on a more positive note. Tech finishes the season at home the following weekend against rival Virginia (4-4, 4-3).
“We have a chance to pull off an upset, which nobody thinks we can do,” said senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. “And we've got our in-state rival Virginia coming in at home. So it can be a very memorable last two games.”
The final two games of 2019 were major disappointments. The Hokies saw their 15-year win streak against UVA snapped in a 39-30 loss in Charlottesville, then lost the Belk Bowl to Kentucky. This week, the players said they’ve taken lessons from the way the team petered out late last year.
“I feel like we were just kind of relaxed, just kind of going with the flow of things and didn’t really take control of our destiny,” said quarterback Hendon Hooker. “I feel like we have a great chance to do that this week and next week as well.”
Tech, coming off losses to Miami, Liberty and Pittsburgh – the most recent a 47-14 thrashing by the Panthers – should know better than to relax against Lawrence and the Tigers. Clemson, having lost to Notre Dame last month, needs to win this game, its regular-season finale, to clinch a spot in the Dec. 19 ACC championship game in Charlotte.
It thumped Pittsburgh 52-17 this past weekend, while Tech had a much-needed open date after playing nine straight games.
This will be one of the final chances for Lawrence to make an impression on the Heisman Trophy voters. The favorite to win the award as college football’s best player coming into the season, Lawrence lost ground to Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones, among others, when he sat out two games following a positive COVID-19 test.
In his return to action last weekend against Pittsburgh, Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two scores.
“Every now and again you come up against a guy, or see a guy or get a chance to coach a guy you really say, ‘There's nothing this guy can't do,’” said Tech coach Justin Fuente. “You look at Trevor, what he's been able to accomplish, the efficiency of his play, his ability to run the ball basically when they need him to, deliver the ball down the field and run the offense and by all indications he seems to be a great leader as well. He's probably going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft and deservedly so."
A primetime upset of the ACC’s five-time defending champions – especially if they could follow it up with a win over rival UVA – would certainly go a long way to changing the narrative around the Hokies’ program, one that increasingly includes questions about Fuente’s job security.
Conversely, a lopsided loss to Clemson and another defeat by Virginia would only ramp up pressure on athletic director Whit Babcock to make an expensive change. If Virginia Tech fires Fuente before Dec. 15, it would owe him a buyout of $12.5 million. If it fired him after that date, the figure drops to $10 million.