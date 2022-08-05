Prince George High alum Sam Roberts named VMI baseball coach

Prince George High School alum Sam Roberts was named VMI baseball coach Friday. He succeeds Jonathan Hadra, the Keydets’ coach for the last eight years and now a member of the Old Dominion coaching staff.

Roberts in 2017 became an assistant at VMI, from which he graduated in 2011. He was promoted to associate head coach and recruiting coordinator in the fall of 2020.

VMI went 16-40 last season and last posted a winning record in 2014.

Roberts is VMI's all-time hits leader, was drafted by Oakland following the 2011 season, and spent five seasons in the A's system. Following the 2013 season, Roberts transitioned full-time to the mound and spent his final two professional seasons in that role.