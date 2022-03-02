Progression of point guard Sarah Te-Biasu key for VCU

At VCU, coach Beth O’Boyle and point guard Sarah Te-Biasu have developed a weekly routine of morning film sessions.

The meetings double as a time for breakfast between the two, fueled by Dunkin’ Donuts — hot chocolate and a breakfast sandwich is the preferred combo for Te-Biasu.

But the meetings also get to the root of one of the things O’Boyle enjoys most about having Te-Biasu on her team: How coachable she is.

"She's just really open,” O’Boyle said. “She wants to get better. She wants me to really examine parts of her game. And, ‘What can we elevate, what can we grow at?’

“I think that is part of the reason that she's playing so confident."

It’s a confidence that showed when Te-Biasu was a freshman last season, starting 26 of 27 games and helping lead VCU to an Atlantic 10 tournament title, the program’s first-ever conference tournament championship.

And it’s a confidence that’s grown for Te-Biasu this year as a sophomore. The Montreal native has taken on a bigger scoring role while still the Rams’ primary distributor. All while providing consistent impact on the defensive end, too, with her on-the-ball pressure.

She helped VCU (14-10, 9-5 A-10) lock up a double bye in the A-10 tournament as the No. 4 seed. The Rams will face either No. 5 seed La Salle (17-11, 10-6) or No. 12 George Washington (11-17, 4-11) in the tournament quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. The Explorers and Colonials play Thursday.

“I feel like I had to take more risks and be more confident,” Te-Biasu said on her scoring impact this year.

Te-Biasu, in 24 games this year, all but one a start, has averaged 12.9 points, up from 10.8 last season. She’s shot a team-best 39.5% beyond the arc, up from 37.9% last season. She's also averaged a team-best 2.8 assists. She was named to the A-10 all-conference third team on Tuesday.

One of O’Boyle’s biggest takeaways from Te-Biasu’s freshman season was the poise she played with from the start. She made good decisions with the ball on offense and played with energy on defense. She was an A-10 all-rookie team selection.

From there, to take a step up, O’Boyle and Te-Biasu conversed during the offseason about growth in terms of Te-Biasu’s use of her voice on the court, whether it was running plays or leading the Rams’ transition defense.

Then VCU also simply needed Te-Biasu to score. That was heightened by the loss of guard Tera Reed, who averaged 11.1 points last season and moved on to USC as a graduate transfer during the offseason.

“We needed her to have some big games for us, where she could hit some big 3s, she could get to the rim,” O’Boyle said. “And we needed her to have more of an offensive presence this year.”

And Te-Biasu has done a great job with that, O’Boyle said. She worked on her shot in the offseason and has seen the results in-season during the past four months.

She scored a career-high 24 points in a win at Davidson in January. That was part of a stretch of 11 straight double-figures scoring games for her.

“I really worked hard in the summer, and it pays off in the season,” Te-Biasu said.

Now when VCU needs a basket, O’Boyle said, the top two go-to players are fifth-year senior and A-10 all-conference first team and all-defensive team pick Taya Robinson (Huguenot) — who’s averaging a career-high 15.6 points — and Te-Biasu.

Which means Te-Biasu seems almost certain to find herself with a play to make in an important situation in Delaware.

It’s a spot from which she’s performed before. She averaged 13.3 points in the Rams’ run of four wins in four days to claim the A-10 title last year. That included what was then a career-high-tying 19 points in a title-game win over Massachusetts. She was named to the all-tournament team.

Te-Biasu said Wednesday that she went back and watched that title game earlier this week.

“And it kind of gave me confidence for this one,” Te-Biasu said.

This time around, O’Boyle will be looking for Te-Biasu to continue to play confidently with the ball in her hands. And for her to contribute in rebounding, to help spark VCU’s transition offense.

The work has been put in, that’s for sure. Now Te-Biasu will use that to try to help the Rams to a successful title defense.

“It's not just what she's done this week,” O’Boyle said of Te-Biasu’s quest for improvement. “It's been the build up of that commitment.”