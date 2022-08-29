Promising JMU running back Kaelon Black back in action after limited 2021

As third-ranked James Madison began a drive late in the first half in a blockbuster matchup at ninth-ranked Weber State last September, the Dukes handed running back Kaelon Black the ball for a first-down carry deep in their own territory.

Black scampered for 4 yards but, after he was brought down, he began reaching for his right knee. He was down for a few moments, before he was helped off, without applying pressure to his right knee.

The eventual diagnosis Black received was a torn ACL — a second season in a row cut short.

“What was going through my head was, ‘Man, I really just got to keep my composure and make sure I keep my head up through everything,’” Black said, of the aftermath of the injury. “God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

Black, a 5-10, 208 pounder from Virginia Beach, has flashed vibrant potential for the Dukes, even in limited action. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman in the spring 2021 season, before he was shut down due to a possible heart issue.

Then, back strong as a redshirt freshman last fall, Black was designated the Dukes’ starter at running back with All-American Percy Agyei-Obese out due to injury. He performed well, before he was forced to the sideline once again after the Weber State matchup, just JMU’s third game of the season.

Now, though, Black has returned again and is feeling more and more comfortable as JMU’s Saturday opener approaches, at home against Middle Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN+).

“I’m always trying to stay focused,” Black said. “And look to my team basically just to help me stay focused on what I’m supposed to be doing here.”

The performance that opened a window to Black’s potential at JMU came in what was just his second collegiate game, a bout at William & Mary on March 27, 2021. Black, on that afternoon, rushed for 141 yards on 19 carries, and registered his first touchdown.

But, after that game, Black met with doctors because of high blood pressure. He had to sit out while doctors evaluated him. What they were checking for was cardiomyopathy, which is a condition that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood.

He eventually was cleared before JMU’s final game, an FCS semifinal matchup at Sam Houston, but his year was done.

Heading into last fall, though, Palmer emerged as the leader among the Dukes’ backs with Agyei-Obese battling a hamstring issue. He backed that up in his first career start, against Morehead State on Sept. 4, when he had 100 yards rushing and another 48 yards receiving.

But, two weeks later, he was done again. Black received a redshirt to keep the year of eligibility.

In the rehab process, Black reached a point in which he was running and cutting again in the spring. He received a full green light to return to action right after JMU’s spring game in late April.

What may have sped up Black’s return was the use of blood flow restriction rehab, which — through the reduction of blood flow to a limb — allows muscles to be trained without the use of a heavy load of weight.

“It definitely helped play a key role in getting my thigh back, building those muscles back,” Black said. “Getting that twitch going.”

In the months since he gained full clearance, Black has been focused on regaining trust in his knee, continuing with stretches and strengthening exercises. He progressed to practicing without a knee brace.

Black has also put an emphasis on his mental preparation, fortifying his understanding of not only his assignments, but also his teammates’ responsibilities, within the playbook.

Before he was hurt last year, Black began to be utilized in the pass game more, and that’s something he expects to continue this fall.

“We’re all going to be taking a key role in that passing game,” Black said of he and his fellow running backs.

Those teammates in the backfield represent an abundance of experience, from Agyei-Obese to Latrele Palmer to Solomon Vanhorse. Black is still among the younger pieces in the group, still classified as a redshirt freshman.

But Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, a defensive end for the Dukes, said Black is special.

“He’s a guy who comes in every single day with his head down and ready to work,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “As good of a player as he is, you don’t get the ego from him."

Black’s aim this fall, in addition to staying on the field, is to support whoever happens to be inhabiting the backfield at any given time. JMU’s deep list of capable backs figures to lend itself to a committee approach again this fall.

But, if his 2021 is any indication, a healthy Black has the potential to rise toward the top of the list once again.

“My biggest thing is that I want to just finish the season knowing that we gave it our all, and we did what we were supposed to do,” Black said.