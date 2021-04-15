Providence transfer Jimmy Nichols Jr. picks VCU

Nichols started 18 of 30 appearances as a freshman in 2018-19, with 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, playing an average of 11.5 minutes.

Out of Conway High School, Nichols carried a three-star composite rating from 247Sports. He was the No. 35-ranked power forward in the class of 2018, and the No. 5 player overall in the class out of South Carolina. VCU offered Nichols in 2017.

Nichols announced his decision to transfer out of Providence on March 25. Fellow forwards Greg Gantt and Kris Monroe also transferred out of the school.

The Rams now have one open scholarship remaining. They will also add incoming freshmen Jalen DeLoach (6-9 forward) and Nick Kern (6-6 guard). It remains unclear whether either of their senior forwards, Corey Douglas or Levi Stockard III, will return, utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted to winter sports athletes by the NCAA. But if they chose to return, they wouldn’t count against the scholarship limit of 13.