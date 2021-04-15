Providence transfer Jimmy Nichols Jr. picks VCU

VCU added more experience to its frontcourt Thursday, with the addition of a transfer out of Providence.
Jimmy Nichols Jr., a 6-8, 220 pounder from Conway, S.C., announced on Twitter early Thursday afternoon that he has committed to VCU. He fills one of what was two open scholarships the Rams had open, following the February departure of point guard Tre Clark and the March transfer of 7-1 center Brendan Medley-Bacon.
Truly blessed and thankful to announce my commitment to VCU🖤💛🐏 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kJIYEYBDJe— Jimmy Nichols Jr. (@jimmynicholsjr5) April 15, 2021
Nichols spent the first three years of his college career at Providence, though he played just five games in 2019-20 due to a foot injury. He also did not play in the Friars’ final nine games this past season. Nichols had eye surgery, according to The Providence Journal.
But in 16.9 minutes per game across 16 appearances this past year, as a junior, Nichols averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and shot 40.9% from deep (9 of 22). The 16 games included eight starts.
Nichols started 18 of 30 appearances as a freshman in 2018-19, with 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, playing an average of 11.5 minutes.
Out of Conway High School, Nichols carried a three-star composite rating from 247Sports. He was the No. 35-ranked power forward in the class of 2018, and the No. 5 player overall in the class out of South Carolina. VCU offered Nichols in 2017.
Nichols announced his decision to transfer out of Providence on March 25. Fellow forwards Greg Gantt and Kris Monroe also transferred out of the school.
The Rams now have one open scholarship remaining. They will also add incoming freshmen Jalen DeLoach (6-9 forward) and Nick Kern (6-6 guard). It remains unclear whether either of their senior forwards, Corey Douglas or Levi Stockard III, will return, utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted to winter sports athletes by the NCAA. But if they chose to return, they wouldn’t count against the scholarship limit of 13.
