Punter Brendan Farrell has shown patience, toughness as he's worked for his shot at UVA

“They’re definitely going to bring in competition,” said Farrell. “You look at it from a numbers perspective, we have to bring in another punter. I do anticipate competition. I’ve dealt with that and I’m excited to have that.”

As his time as a scout team punter showed, it isn’t easy to rattle Farrell. He credited part of that to his childhood. His family moved frequently for his mother’s commercial real estate job, living in Connecticut, New York, Cleveland and finally to the Atlanta area, where the Farrells have lived since Brendan was in junior high school.

“It’s been interesting bouncing all over the place, for sure,” said Farrell.

At Marist School, he was a record-setting and all-state kicker and punter as a junior and senior. But before that, he had to wait his turn for playing time, sitting behind a pair of future Division I punters in Furman’s Timmy Bleekrode and Georgia’s Bill Rubright.

That experience, he said, prepared him for his first three years at UVA, where the Cavaliers had entrenched starters in punter Griffin and kicker Brian Delaney.