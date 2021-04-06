QB on VMI's last winning football team (1981) 'tickled pink' for 5-1 Keydets

The most notable game of 1981 came in VMI’s season finale. The Keydets met 6-3 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Nov. 21. Anthony Agostinelli scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. The Keydets won 6-0. The game was played in snow flurries and 20-mph winds that dropped the wind-chill factor near zero, according to a wire account.

“You can’t even describe how cold that was with the wind, just trying to hold the football,” said Raber. “It was the environment we needed to pull off the major upset.”

Floyd Allen gained 92 yards on 29 carries for the Keydets. He played 1978-81 and finished his career with 3,569 yards.

"That was the coldest day of my life," Allen told the Times-Dispatch in 2000. "It was so cold I fractured my ankle in the first quarter and didn't know it until after the game was over. It was a season to remember."

Raber threw for 1,450 yards in 1981 and broke the school record for total offense in a season with 1,459 yards. In 1982, when the Keydets went 5-6, Raber threw for 1,256 yards and again led the team in total offense with 1,426 yards. He was inducted to VMI’s Hall of Fame in 2005.

“What a blast,” Raber said of the 1981 season.

VMI's 1981 season