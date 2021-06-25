QB trainer Malcolm Bell, Virginia State assistant Trumaine Watson soaked up NFL opportunity this week

The Jaguars were Watson’s placement in 2019, where he worked with tight ends. That led up to his invite to the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit, which was also held virtually. Then an invite back this year.

“Any time you get opportunities to hear your name called and to be in the midst of guys that do it on a complete high level, that’s always fun,” Watson said. “It’s always exciting.”

On Tuesday morning, the summit began with a briefing from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Bell said the program was curated nicely so that, even virtually, there was time for one-on-one talk and question asking.

There was a networking event at the end of the day Tuesday during which attendees could join breakout rooms that included someone such as a league owner or league offensive coordinator.

The sessions, Bell said, were very informative because they weren’t necessarily about Xs and Os, but more on how to move through the coaching profession and develop players.

“How can you make a [player] like Patrick Mahomes better? It's not really the physical, it's tapping into his mental,” Bell said. “Tapping into all the personal things that he goes through, and things like that.”