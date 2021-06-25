QB trainer Malcolm Bell, Virginia State assistant Trumaine Watson soaked up NFL opportunity this week

Malcolm Bell was spending time with his family in mid-May when a special opportunity landed in his inbox.
He had no idea the email was coming, he hadn’t spoken with anyone about the program he was invited to. But it was something he had been interested in.
Bell — a former standout at Henrico High and at North Carolina Central, and now an in-demand trainer through his Richmond-based Undefeated Quarterback Training business — was picked to be an attendee in this year’s NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit.
The annual program, which had its fourth iteration this year and that is organized in conjunction with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, gives minority coaches a chance to hear from and chat with NFL personnel about the football profession as they continue to advance in the field.
“It was just like a crazy feeling, because it literally came out of nowhere,” Bell said of his invitation. “It was something that I wasn't necessarily searching for. But I guess if you're doing good work then they find a way to find the people that are."
From the area, Virginia State offensive line coach/recruiting coordinator Trumaine Watson was also invited to attend the summit, for the second year in a row.
The event took place virtually, over Zoom, on Tuesday and Wednesday, with several hours of programming each day, including speakers who ranged from Falcons owner Arthur Blank to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Both Bell and Watson found it valuable, as they begin to take what they gleaned back to their respective roles.
"It was so many people on there with interesting backgrounds that started, to be honest, exactly where we are right now,” Bell said. “And have worked their way up the ranks and have been able to flourish and get a spot in the NFL.”
The Quarterback Coaching Summit followed the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum on Monday, which is another collaboration between the NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame. A combined 150 people were invited to the events.
In a news release about them, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said they’re “part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and a steadfast commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce.”
“Participants will be exposed to best practices used by the brightest and most creative minds in football as well as networking opportunities to build relationships and gain personal insights.”
Watson, a 2010 graduate of Virginia Union where he played center, got into the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2019 through connections that included Virginia State coach Reggie Barlow, who played in the NFL for eight years. The fellowship places minority coaches with NFL teams during the offseason, including training camps, to work and learn in those environments.
The Jaguars were Watson’s placement in 2019, where he worked with tight ends. That led up to his invite to the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit, which was also held virtually. Then an invite back this year.
“Any time you get opportunities to hear your name called and to be in the midst of guys that do it on a complete high level, that’s always fun,” Watson said. “It’s always exciting.”
On Tuesday morning, the summit began with a briefing from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Bell said the program was curated nicely so that, even virtually, there was time for one-on-one talk and question asking.
There was a networking event at the end of the day Tuesday during which attendees could join breakout rooms that included someone such as a league owner or league offensive coordinator.
The sessions, Bell said, were very informative because they weren’t necessarily about Xs and Os, but more on how to move through the coaching profession and develop players.
“How can you make a [player] like Patrick Mahomes better? It's not really the physical, it's tapping into his mental,” Bell said. “Tapping into all the personal things that he goes through, and things like that.”
Bell was also heartened to find that many of the things he teaches the quarterbacks he trains in Richmond are things that are also being taught in the NFL. Through group work and private sessions, Bell said he trains 45 to 50 quarterbacks on a weekly basis, from Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.
For Watson, one of the biggest things this year was that he got to sit in on mock job interviews.
“So you get a chance to see some of the questions that these guys ask to coach football at the highest level,” Watson said.
Watson will also return to the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship this year, with the Vikings, beginning July 23 and into training camp and preseason. He’ll work with Minnesota’s offensive line.
The 32 year old is in his fourth year at Virginia State and a goal of his is to coach in the NFL at some point.
“I believe it is going to happen,” Watson said. “But, man, it’s Godspeed. I believe you be great where you are, and God is going to bless you where you need to be going.”
Bell sees himself continuing to grow as a quarterback consultant. What he’s built with Undefeated Quarterback Training is more than just the training, he said. It’s a way out, and provides mentorship, for some, he said.
But for both he and Watson, the NFL summit could help lay the groundwork for what’s to come in their careers.
“It gave all of us a new way of thinking to develop our athletes, no matter where we are,” Bell said. “It could be training, it could be you're a college coach."
