'Quirky' Alex Rode leads No. 5 UVA lacrosse into matchup with No. 13 Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Virginia senior goaltender Alex Rode had to miss a pair of early season games while in COVID-19 related quarantine, the Cavaliers weren’t just without one of the nation’s most experienced and established cage-minders.

They were also down arguably the team’s most unusual personality.

“He’s as quirky as they come, off the field,” said UVA coach Lars Tiffany this week, as his fifth-ranked team prepared to host No. 13 Richmond on Saturday. “He’s the stereotype of what you’d think a goalie in lacrosse would be like. He fits that stereotype and exaggerates it by five.”

But as odd and outspoken as the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Maryland native might be off the field, on the turf, he’s locked in, “razor focused,” said Tiffany.

“He’s all in, and I love it,” the coach said.

Rode missed the team’s wins over Army and Loyola. Freshman Bobby Gavin filled in for those dates. Rode was “dormant” during his quarantine, unable to practice or even work out.

“It was hard, but it’s all relative,” said Rode. “These are hard times for everyone in this country, and missing a couple lacrosse games isn’t the end of the world in the grand scheme of things.”