R-MC (27-1) earned comforts of home to tip off NCAA Division III tournament competition

The prevailing feeling among those in the Randolph-Macon basketball program upon learning Monday that the NCAA Division III men's tournament will have a four-team pod at the Yellow Jackets’ Crenshaw Gym was joy. A close second was gratitude, according to coach Josh Merkel.

Because of the pandemic, there was no NCAA DIII tournament last season, and the 2020 edition was not completed.

“I think there’s a hunger there, and there’s a drive,” said Merkel, whose Yellow Jackets went 12-0 last season with numerous cancellations and 28-2 with two NCAA tournament victories during the 2019-20 season before the tournament was stopped.

“Now you can say that doesn’t just apply to us. So it doesn’t guarantee we’ll play better, or score more points, but I think there is some unfinished business, especially for our older guys.”

R-MC (27-1), the top-ranked team in the D3hoops.com poll and winner of the ODAC tournament, will meet Mitchell College (17-10), champion of the New England College Conference, on Friday at 7 p.m. The Mariners are based in New London, Conn.

In the opening DIII tournament matchup at R-MC Friday at 4:30 p.m., DeSales (22-5), coached by former William & Mary guard Scott Coval (Class of 1986), faces Babson (18-7). Winners meet Saturday at 7 p.m., for the right to advance in the 64-team field. The Yellow Jackets are making their 27th NCAA tournament appearance.

Merkel said he delivered a three-word message to his players: “Win the weekend.” But he reminded them that in order to do so, the first game must be won.

“It’s just about that presence, and not looking ahead,” Merkel said.

The Yellow Jackets have won 21 straight games and 44 of their past 45 contests. The only defeat this season came at Christopher Newport on Nov. 28. The Captains won 77-76 in overtime.

“Every season and journey is different,” said Merkel. “It’s going to be awesome. We’re excited to play in front of friends and family and have that home atmosphere.”

Christopher Newport (24-2), with a 21-game winning streak, also is serving as an NCAA Division III men's tournament host and will meet Baruch (20-7) Friday night at the Freeman Center after Rowan (23-5) faces Susquehanna (23-4).