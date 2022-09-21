R-MC, 3-0 and No. 18 in DIII, focuses on fundamentals that define a season

Preventive maintenance carries the week within Randolph-Macon’s football program because the Yellow Jackets so far have buzzed along without notable breakdowns.

R-MC (3-0), which does not play Saturday, is ranked No. 18 in the D3football.com poll and outscored its opponents 137-34. Pedro Arruza, in his 19th year as Yellow Jackets coach, in a Tuesday interview recognized “a lot of good things, and a lot of things we need to clean up.”

The Yellow Jackets, selected as the favorites in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll, beat North Carolina Wesleyan 49-7 and won at Catholic 41-7 before defeating Southern Virginia 47-20. Together, those opponents are 1-8.

Division III R-MC, like most programs at higher levels, got into the transfer market in an impactful way. Arruza's quarterback is junior Drew Campanale, a transfer from Division II Franklin Pierce. Campanale, a resident of Shrewsbury, Mass., played in nine games last season at Franklin Pierce, which went 0-10.

This season at R-MC, Campanale has completed 79.5% of his passes (35-44) for 517 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

David Wallis, a senior, averages 24.6 yards on 10 receptions, with two TDs, and two running backs, junior Kwesi Clarke and senior Nick Hale, average seven or more yards per carry. R-MC picked up 88 first downs to its opponents' 44.

The Yellow Jackets lost three fumbles and have yet to throw their first interception. Arruza this week pushes ball security.

“Most people think of ball security as, ‘Well, how many times have you turned the ball over?’” he said. “I look at it more from the standpoint of, ‘How many times could you have turned the ball over because you’re not securing the football the way you should secure the football?’

“When you play really good teams, they’re going to find a way to pry the ball out.”

The coach wants the defensive edge set more vigorously and would like to see the Yellow Jackets tackle better and demonstrate improved blocking on the perimeter. Fundamentals, he stresses. These are among the variables that will determine the outcomes of tight games down the stretch, he projects.

If his players are in any way reluctant to appreciate how a detail or two may define a season, Arruza can, and does, point to Sept. 25, 2021.

On that day, Washington and Lee scored on the game's final play and succeeded on a 2-point conversion to win 25-24 at Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets and the Generals tied atop the ODAC with 5-1 records, but W&L won the tie-breaker, the league championship, and the conference's automatic NCAA playoff bid by virtue of its victory in Ashland.

To R-MC players, that outcome “has been brought to their attention a fair amount,” said Arruza. His 2021 Yellow Jackets put together a 9-1 regular season and were done.

The 2022 Yellow Jackets made enough mistakes through this season’s 3-0 start for their focus to remain sharp, the coach believes. Getting better is nonnegotiable for teams with championship aspirations, Arruza suggested.

He paraphrased something he recalls famed New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick saying: “The rate of improvement relative to how much everybody else is improving, that’s what you’re competing against at this time of the year.”