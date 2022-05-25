R-MC AD Jeff Burns arrived in Ashland as student-athlete in 1983, never left

Jeff Burns came from Baltimore’s Overlea High School to Randolph-Macon College in 1983, and stayed.

Burns at R-MC has been a two-sport student-athlete, coach of multiple programs, fundraiser, administrator, and now director of athletics, a job he began in 2010. The Yellow Jackets under Burns, 56 and in his 39th year at the school, graduated from regional Division III players to national contenders in some sports.

This R-MC academic year concluded with a Division III championship in men’s basketball (33-1), the women’s basketball team (20-7) losing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game, the football team dropping one game (9-1) by a point and finishing ranked No. 23 in the D3Football.com poll, the softball team (35-11) advancing to an NCAA super-regional, and the baseball team (26-12) ranked among Division III’s top 25 much of the season.

Across the board in R-MC athletics, some digging is required to find a team that was not successful during 2021-22.

“The thing about Jeff is he hires good coaches and I think he lets them do their jobs,” said 19th-year coach Pedro Arruza, who guides the winningest football program in the ODAC over the past 15 seasons. “A lot of people talk about doing that, and a lot of people say they do that. But I think that he’s a good guy to work for because if you’re doing your job, he gives you a lot of autonomy in a positive way.”

The R-MC upswing extends to a major facility upgrade. Next to Day Field, home of Yellow Jackets football and other sports, the school is building Duke Hall, a $13.5-million, 45,000-square-foot, three-story building that will include a new seating area for the field and new locker rooms for several sports. A new training room will also be included.

Upstairs will be coaches' offices, meeting rooms, a new press box and an event space. Duke Hall will also have a floor dedicated to the school's new physician assistant graduate program, and classrooms. The building's namesake is Harold Duke, a lifelong resident of Ashland and R-MC supporter who died in 2017. Duke Hall is expected to open in the fall.

Division I administrators, coaches and student-athletes negotiate the wilderness of name, image and likeness. The transfer-portal business remains as brisk as ever, causing annual roster turnover in some sports.

If you’re in the NCAA industry as a supervisor of a college athletic department, Division III seems to be a relatively tranquil place to be, though Burns said he senses that some of what’s happening in Division I will eventually be part of Division III's fabric.

Burns participated in soccer and tennis at R-MC when the school was Division II. He was a two-year soccer captain, an all-region selection as a senior, and the Yellow Jackets won two Virginia state titles during his playing career. Burns lost two matches in three R-MC tennis seasons.

He became an assistant men’s soccer coach and head men’s tennis coach at R-MC after graduation for a salary of $5,000.

“My parents thought I was nuts,” Burns. “Back then, that’s what you did. You paid a price to work your way up … Never thought that would be the case. I thought I was an athlete, not a coach.”

He was the women’s soccer coach 1988-95 (two NCAA bids, 114-23-13 record). Four times, Burns was named the ODAC coach of the year.

He also coached golf, earning ODAC coach of the year in that sport, and was director of the Yellow Jacket Club. Burns became assistant AD in 1997, and was inducted to the R-MC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

“Sometimes being at a place for a long time can be a negative if you get insulated and you don’t expose yourself to other ideas,” said Arruza, the R-MC football coach. “He’s not just stuck in his ways. He has evolved and adapted.”

Burns’ strong connection to R-MC carries over to his home life. His wife, Shelley, is also a graduate of R-MC, as are the couple’s twin daughters.