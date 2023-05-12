Randolph-Macon’s Hunter Cole, the ODAC player of the year, lined a home run down the right-field line. The next batter, Cosby High alum Ethan Iannuzzi, homered to left field.

This energized the Yellow Jackets’ following, along with the R-MC players in the dugout, at the ODAC tournament at the University of Richmond’s Pitt Field on Friday.

“Our team’s just a ticking time bomb. All we need is a little spark,” said Cole, a senior outfielder from Norfolk. “Anything can happen.”

But this outburst came too late for the Yellow Jackets, who fell 10-3 to Roanoke. That defeat, combined with Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Lynchburg, sent R-MC out of the double-elimination tournament.

The back-to-back homers by the Yellow Jackets cut Roanoke’s lead to 7-3 in the eighth inning.

“At that point, we felt we had the game where we wanted it,” said Cole. “It didn’t look great, but we had the momentum that we needed.”

Roanoke (28-16) blasted back in its half of the eighth inning with a three-run homer from Owen Lawn, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning to reach his RBI total of five.

Early and late, Lawn flattened the Yellow Jackets (31-13), who now hope they will be included as at-large selections when the NCAA Division III tournament field is announced Monday at noon.

“I would say our record and our body of work shows that we are worthy,” said R-MC coach Ray Hedrick. “Our most recent level of play does not.”

The NCAA tournament includes 60 teams, 41 of which are conference champions that receive automatic bids. The Yellow Jackets entered the ODAC tournament ranked No. 16 in the nation.

“We’ve put ourselves in position to hold out hope,” said Hedrick, whose team won more than 30 games for the third time in program history. “If the right people win (around the country in league tournaments), we certainly have a chance of getting on the board.

“If it doesn’t happen, this team has still done some good things.”

The Yellow Jackets were less than they wanted to be as hitters through 18 innings of ODAC tournament competition, Hedrick noted. They collected six hits Friday against Roanoke and four hits against Lynchburg Thursday.

“We had a chance to break it open in the first inning (Friday),” said Hedrick, who’s in his 19th season as R-MC’s coach. “We lost our chance to score first. And then what (Roanoke did with three first-inning runs) is just a punch in the gut.”

Roanoke added two runs in the second inning for a 5-0 lead, and R-MC thereafter played a very challenging hand. The Yellow Jackets lost all three games against Roanoke this season, and R-MC overall has dropped five of its last seven.

That late-season slide could damage the Yellow Jackets’ bid to join the NCAA tournament field, according to Hedrick. Their season has not yet been extinguished, however, and Cole wants another opportunity to show what R-MC can be in May.

“It’s been tough. This is a tough part of year. The best teams, the hot teams, win,” said Cole. “Maybe our offense hasn’t shown up quite as much as we wanted it to, but we tried as hard as we can to put good at-bats together.

"It just didn’t come through the way we wanted it to.”