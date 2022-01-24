R-MC constructing new athletics building, Duke Hall, next to Day Field

Randolph-Macon’s Day Field, home to Yellow Jackets football and other sports, is getting a new look.

Down went the home-side stands and the replacement will be Duke Hall, a $13.5-million, three-story building that will include a new seating area for the field, new locker rooms for women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse, field hockey, softball, baseball and football. A new training room will also be included.

Upstairs will be coaches’ offices, meeting rooms, a new press box and an event space. Duke Hall will also have a floor dedicated to the school’s new physician assistant graduate program, and classrooms.

The building’s namesake is Harold Duke, a lifelong resident of Ashland and R-MC supporter who died in 2017. Duke Hall is scheduled to open in the fall.