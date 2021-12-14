R-MC, Division III's No. 2 team, uncovered a couple of gems in Maryland

The coaching staff of Randolph-Macon’s strong and steady Division III men’s basketball program uncovered a couple of hard-to-find gems in Maryland who fit the same setting. An untrained eye may not have appreciated their worth before touchdowns in Ashland.
Take fifth-year senior Buzz Anthony, who resides in the Annapolis area. At 5-foot-11, Anthony was viewed by recruiters as a tad short to do what he does well and succeed in Division I. At R-MC, the 175-pounder plays in this “bonus year,” allowed by the NCAA pandemic policy, as the only three-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year in league history.
Two years after finding Anthony, R-MC coaches spied a solid 6-5 interior player from Beltsville, Md., who didn’t have the above-the-rim athleticism that attracted Division I talent scouts. Miles Mallory likewise bloomed upon becoming a Yellow Jacket.
Anthony averages 20 points and ranks 12th among DIII players with 6.7 assists per game for 8-1 R-MC, second in the nation according to the D3hoops.com poll. Mallory, a 205-pound junior, adds a double-double average, 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“There are certain guys on our level that we get lucky with,” said Josh Merkel, who’s in his seventh season as R-MC’s coach.
R-MC's academics, a winning culture, and alumni support for hoops drew Mallory, he said."I could tell a lot of people cared about basketball," he said of his recruiting visit.
Also, Mallory was familiar with Anthony from high school.
The connective tissue for Anthony and Mallory, the only players among the deep Yellow Jackets who average more than 29 minutes, is “high, high basketball IQ,” according to Merkel.
Mallory pointed out how eye contact between he and Anthony often results in points.
Anthony runs the Yellow Jackets’ show, as he did through his previous four R-MC seasons.
“He knows the game so well. I know he wants to be a coach one day,” said Mallory, who also is considering that career path.
And Mallory? Quiet productivity is Merkel’s assessment. The coach doesn’t often call plays designed to highlight Mallory, though he’s almost always involved in the flow of successful possessions.
“Not only can he make this incredibly tough catch, but he can go up with it in the same motion,” said Merkel. “Some people, you’re just lucky that they caught it.”
R-MC last played on Dec. 4, and doesn’t compete again until Dec. 29, an extended break that was the offshoot of participating in three, two-game tournaments during November.
The Yellow Jackets’ lone loss, a defeat that snapped a 23-game winning streak dating back to Feb. 22, 2020, came in the Christopher Newport Classic in late November. In the final, CNU topped R-MC 77-76 in overtime.
It’s tough to pin that setback on the two guys from Maryland. Anthony scored 24 with 7 assists. Mallory had 28 points, 17 rebounds and 5 blocks.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor