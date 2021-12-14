R-MC, Division III's No. 2 team, uncovered a couple of Maryland gems

R-MC's academics, a winning culture and alumni support for hoops drew Mallory, he said.

"I could tell a lot of people cared about basketball," he said of his recruiting visit.

Also, Mallory was familiar with Anthony from high school.

The connective tissue for Anthony and Mallory, the only players among the deep Yellow Jackets who average more than 29 minutes, is “high, high basketball IQ,” according to Merkel.

Mallory pointed out how eye contact between he and Anthony often results in points.

Anthony runs the Yellow Jackets’ show, as he did through his previous four R-MC seasons.

“He knows the game so well. I know he wants to be a coach one day,” said Mallory, who also is considering that career path.

And Mallory? Quiet productivity is Merkel’s assessment. The coach doesn’t often call plays designed to highlight Mallory, though he’s almost always involved in the flow of successful possessions.