R-MC earned national No. 1 preseason ranking, embraces opportunity to justify it

The ODAC is expected to adopt a basketball scheduling model that involves about a dozen league games starting on Jan. 23, though Commissioner Brad Bankston said Wednesday that the league’s presidents will meet later this week to “survey the landscape.”

Limited nonconference competition will be determined by the schools. The Yellow Jackets hope to play a few nonconference games, according to Merkel. Currently, they are training on a daily basis and competing in small groups while wearing masks.

“We can get better. We can use this time,” said Merkel, the ODAC coach of the year each of the past three seasons. “Our guys are thankful that we’re here. It’s better than being home and not being around their teammates. And so there’s a lot of learning opportunities.

“It’s not the same, but we’re trying not to focus on that and just focus on the good, which is a chance to be out there, and be coached, and get some feedback, some self-awareness on and off the court.”

The ODAC postponed fall football, and Bankston said league plans for spring football move forward. The ODAC includes Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, and several other Virginia schools. There will be no NCAA D-III championships in fall sports this academic year.