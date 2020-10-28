R-MC earned national No. 1 preseason ranking, embraces opportunity to justify it

An early-June conversation with Randolph-Macon Athletic Director Jeff Burns drifted from the prospect of the Yellow Jackets playing football in the fall (they are not), to the possibility that COVID-19 might impact winter sports.
For a multitude of reasons, Burns looked forward to a pandemic fade that allowed for a full basketball season. Among them: “I think we’ve got a chance to be really good.”
Basketball Times agrees. The publication recently installed R-MC as the No. 1 team in its Division III preseason men’s hoops poll. Additional national recognition seems likely for the Yellow Jackets, who return four starters and two key reserves from a 28-2 team that won the ODAC championship and authoritatively captured two victories in the NCAA tournament before college sports abruptly concluded.
Speaking of the top-ranking from Basketball Times, sixth-year R-MC coach Josh Merkel said he told the Yellow Jackets “to enjoy it for the day or for the moment. Certainly, the veterans have earned that, and guys that came before us have earned that.
“But then, it’s 'Just control what we can.' Take that stoic philosophy of, ‘If it’s in our control, let’s work at it.’ And then there are some things that are not in our control that we’re not going to worry about.”
Leading R-MC is 5-11 senior guard Buzz Anthony, named 2019 and 2020 ODAC player of the year. Anthony (16.4 ppg, 6.2 apg, 2.2 spg) also was recognized last season as a second team All-American by D3hoops.com and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The Yellow Jackets return 84% of their scoring and 85% of their rebounding.
The ODAC is expected to adopt a basketball scheduling model that involves about a dozen league games starting on Jan. 23, though Commissioner Brad Bankston said Wednesday that the league’s presidents will meet later this week to “survey the landscape.”
Limited nonconference competition will be determined by the schools. The Yellow Jackets hope to play a few nonconference games, according to Merkel. Currently, they are training on a daily basis and competing in small groups while wearing masks.
“We can get better. We can use this time,” said Merkel, the ODAC coach of the year each of the past three seasons. “Our guys are thankful that we’re here. It’s better than being home and not being around their teammates. And so there’s a lot of learning opportunities.
“It’s not the same, but we’re trying not to focus on that and just focus on the good, which is a chance to be out there, and be coached, and get some feedback, some self-awareness on and off the court.”
The ODAC postponed fall football, and Bankston said league plans for spring football move forward. The ODAC includes Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, and several other Virginia schools. There will be no NCAA D-III championships in fall sports this academic year.
In Division II, Virginia Union has determined it will not play any spring-semester football games. The CIAA in early October announced it would not sponsor spring football. That opened the possibility of individual schools pursuing nonconference football competition as independents during the spring semester, and VUU coach Alvin Parker said the Panthers would explore that option.
But VUU joined Virginia State in focusing attention on playing in the fall. The last time VUU canceled a football season was 1944. The Panthers missed that year and 1943 because of World War II. VUU started playing football in 1900. VSU started playing football in 1902 and last missed a season in 1918.
The VUU and VSU men's and women's basketball programs will tip off 16-game CIAA schedules on Jan. 9 and have the option of adding as many as six nonconference games.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor