R-MC football quickly hits reset button, looking for championship replay

Randolph-Macon last winter started preparations for an unique spring-semester season with an adjusted perspective. Coach Pedro Arruza said it would have been “sheer insanity” to plan that preseason camp as a normal one.

Some of his players had been unable to lift weights and train as they ordinarily do because of facility closures related to the pandemic that canceled the Yellow Jackets' 2020 fall season.

“We tried to take a very thoughtful approach,” said Arruza, who’s in his 18th year.

The Yellow Jackets went 5-0 on the way to the first spring ODAC championship. There were no NCAA Division III spring playoffs because most Division III teams did not play in the spring.

As R-MC heads into the 2021 fall schedule that starts with Saturday’s game at Dickinson, Arruza again modified preparations. He said he was “very cognizant of the fact that your guys just played half a season [during the spring semester], and there’s only so much wear and tear that the body can take.”

The Yellow Jackets closed the spring season on April 3 with a 13-10 overtime conquest of visiting Emory & Henry in the ODAC title game. According to Arruza, there has been some carryover in terms of execution from the spring, when R-MC outscored opponents 162-61.