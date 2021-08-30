R-MC football quickly hits reset button, looking for championship replay

Randolph-Macon last winter started preparations for an unique spring-semester season with an adjusted perspective. Coach Pedro Arruza said it would have been “sheer insanity” to plan that preseason camp as a normal one.
Some of his players had been unable to lift weights and train as they ordinarily do because of facility closures related to the pandemic that canceled the Yellow Jackets' 2020 fall season.
“We tried to take a very thoughtful approach,” said Arruza, who’s in his 18th year.
The Yellow Jackets went 5-0 on the way to the first spring ODAC championship. There were no NCAA Division III spring playoffs because most Division III teams did not play in the spring.
As R-MC heads into the 2021 fall schedule that starts with Saturday’s game at Dickinson, Arruza again modified preparations. He said he was “very cognizant of the fact that your guys just played half a season [during the spring semester], and there’s only so much wear and tear that the body can take.”
The Yellow Jackets closed the spring season on April 3 with a 13-10 overtime conquest of visiting Emory & Henry in the ODAC title game. According to Arruza, there has been some carryover in terms of execution from the spring, when R-MC outscored opponents 162-61.
In the ODAC fall preseason poll, R-MC was the unanimous pick to win the league, and the Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 17 in the D3football.com Preseason Top 25.
“We’ve got some good players coming back. A lot of teams have good players coming back,” said Arruza, whose 2019 team went 9-2. “This is a different team. We had some guys graduate last year, we’ve got a whole new group of freshmen. So as I’ve told our guys, ‘We’re starting again.’"
In the spring, R-MC won its 12th ODAC football title, the most of any school in the conference, and its fourth league championship under Arruza. The Yellow Jackets have one losing season since 2007, and that was a 4-6 finish in 2016.
“What we did last year, what we did in the spring, what we did in previous years, none of that really matters,” said Arruza.
R-MC brings back quarterback Presley Egbers (Clifton, Centreville High), who was the Yellow Jackets’ leading spring rusher (68 yards per game). He also passed for 10 touchdowns, with three interceptions. Egbers is the returning ODAC offensive player of the year.
David Wallis (Cedar Point, N.C.) averaged 100 receiving yards and 22 rushing yards during the spring season.
Arruza views his offensive line is “as good and as deep as we’ve been in a long time,” and the group is led by Will Jackson (Biscoe, N.C.). R-MC in the spring averaged 204.4 rushing yards, led the ODAC with 32.4 points per game, and scored on all 19 trips to the red zone (17 touchdowns).
The line is also a strength of the R-MC defense.
"As a program, you can achieve what you emphasize," said Arruza of his accent on line play. "It all starts up front. I think some coaches say that. Whether or not they truly make a commitment to that, I can't speak to that. I know that right now, that's always been a priority for us."
Dickinson, of the Centennial Conference, is among the Division III teams that did not play games in the spring. Dickinson, located in Carlisle, Pa., was picked to finish fifth among 10 in its league.
R-MC's plays its home-opener against Catholic on Sept. 11. Six of the Yellow Jackets' 10 games will be at their Day Field.
