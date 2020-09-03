R-MC in 1975 paused John Thompson's rise with Hoyas. Ejected early, he 'peeked' at upset.

The Yellow Jackets “have had some great wins, but when you’re talking about (Georgetown) being an established Division I program that had the name and the star power that they did - and they certainly went on to take it much, much higher than that – I don’t know of anybody else that Macon beat that you would put on the same scale,” said Eddie Webb.

It’s incomprehensible in today’s college basketball landscape that a Division I team would hit the road to play a Division II team. Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Randolph-Macon and Georgetown regularly met, on both campuses. The Hoyas at that time played at their McDonough Arena.

“I think coming down here, they didn’t expect too much since we are a small school,” R-MC guard Paul Jez, who scored 12 in the 1975 win, told The Times-Dispatch after the game.

Fletcher Johnson, R-MC’s 6-foot-7 center, hit 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 to go with 12 rebounds. He is R-MC's all-time leading scorer, with 2,216 points, and he also had 1,017 rebounds, the second-highest total in program history.

“That was a good team we beat,” Johnson, a John Marshall High alum who went on to become the coach at Armstrong-Kennedy and Kennedy high schools, said after the game.