R-MC is No. 1 in Division III, but seeded fifth in ODAC tournament. Huh?

Let’s presume that in the history of college basketball, Randolph-Macon is the first team to be ranked No. 1 in the nation while simultaneously seeded fifth in its conference tournament.

The Yellow Jackets (9-0), top-ranked by D3hoops.com, plays as the No. 5 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals at No. 1 seed Roanoke Tuesday at 5 p.m., which demands explanation.

On Feb. 19, the ODAC modified its tournament format. It was originally scheduled to include only four teams. Some ODAC members played several league games, and some played far fewer, because of the pandemic. The conference elected to invite all active teams to the tournament, and set four ODAC games as the baseline to earn a seeding in the top four.

R-MC (9-0) played only three league games, and therefore was ineligible for a top-four seed. The ODAC seeded Macon fifth, and as a result of quarterfinals results (top three seeds advanced), R-MC will play all tournament games on the road.

"It's wild times with COVID," said David Funderburg, a 6-foot-7 senior and four-year member of the R-MC rotation. "If we can go on the road three times in a row to win a conference tournament, that would really prove that we earned it. So, no use in complaining about it. We're excited for it.