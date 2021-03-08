R-MC is No. 1 in Division III, but seeded fifth in ODAC tournament. Huh?

Let’s presume that in the history of college basketball, Randolph-Macon is the first team to be ranked No. 1 in the nation while simultaneously seeded fifth in its conference tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (9-0), top-ranked by D3hoops.com, plays as the No. 5 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals at No. 1 seed Roanoke Tuesday at 5 p.m., which demands explanation.
On Feb. 19, the ODAC modified its tournament format. It was originally scheduled to include only four teams. Some ODAC members played several league games, and some played far fewer, because of the pandemic. The conference elected to invite all active teams to the tournament, and set four ODAC games as the baseline to earn a seeding in the top four.
R-MC (9-0) played only three league games, and therefore was ineligible for a top-four seed. The ODAC seeded Macon fifth, and as a result of quarterfinals results (top three seeds advanced), R-MC will play all tournament games on the road.
"It's wild times with COVID," said David Funderburg, a 6-foot-7 senior and four-year member of the R-MC rotation. "If we can go on the road three times in a row to win a conference tournament, that would really prove that we earned it. So, no use in complaining about it. We're excited for it.
"This whole year, we've said, 'We'll play anyone, anywhere.' So we're putting that to the test right now."
Funderburg added that coach Josh Merkel "did a very good job of articulating" why the Yellow Jackets are seeded where they are. And then the page was turned.
The Yellow Jackets last Saturday in their opening tournament act won 80-49 at fourth-seeded Bridgewater in the quarterfinals. If R-MC prevails at Roanoke (10-1) Tuesday (the teams haven’t met this season), it moves on to the Thursday championship game against second-seeded Ferrum (7-5) or third-seeded Lynchburg (5-3).
The highest remaining seed hosts Thursday’s title game.
The NCAA will not conduct a Division III basketball tournament this season due to low participation numbers among member schools. A minimum of 60% percent of teams need to compete for the NCAA to hold the national tournament. Only 49% are playing, according to the NCAA.
R-MC is exploring the possibility of playing a game or two against Division III competition following the ODAC tournament to give the Yellow Jackets more opportunities to compete.
"I'd love to play as much basketball with these guys as I can," said Funderburg. "If that's an option, I'm 100% in."
Basketball Times in October installed the Yellow Jackets as its preseason No. 1. R-MC returned four starters and two key reserves from a 28-2 team that won the ODAC championship and authoritatively captured two victories in the NCAA tournament before college sports abruptly concluded last season because of COVID concern.
AND ALSO: Averett will join the Division III ODAC beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Averett, located in Danville, will become the 15th full ODAC member. Emory & Henry will depart the ODAC after the 2021-22 academic year as it transitions to NCAA Division II.
Averett will leave the USA South Athletic Conference. Since 1978, the Cougars have been members of the USA South (originally the Dixie Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).
