R-MC now rides NCAA's all-level mark for longest active home winning streak (58)

Randolph-Macon players celebrated after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute at Crenshaw Gym to advance to the NCAA Division III Final Four last season.

A recent NCAA basketball result in Spokane, Washington, delivered a distinction to Ashland, Virginia.

Division III Randolph-Macon has the longest active home winning streak in NCAA hoops at any level -- 58 -- after Loyola Marymount shocked Gonzaga 68-67 on the Zags’ court Jan. 19. Gonzaga had won 75 straight games at home, which was the NCAA active home winning streak mark.

R-MC, the defending Division III national champion, has not been defeated at Crenshaw Gym since Jan. 24, 2018, when Eastern Mennonite left Ashland with a 70-69 overtime victory.

Auburn now owns the longest active Division I home winning streak at 28. In DII, the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters of Harrogate, Tennessee, have the longest home winning streak at 55.

The DIII all-time record for consecutive home-court wins is 62 and belongs to North Park, which established the mark 1984-1988. The Yellow Jackets (17-1, 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference), ranked No. 2 in the D3hoops.com poll, could tie that on Feb. 11 against visiting Roanoke, if Macon’s success at home continues to that final regular-season game at Crenshaw Gym.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-0 at home this season.

Breaking News