R-MC picked to win ODAC football race after capturing spring championship

Randolph-Macon’s spring-semester football season ended with quarterback Presley Egbers buried by teammates in an end zone at the Yellow Jackets’ Day Field.

Egbers ran 13 yards for a touchdown in overtime on April 3 to give R-MC a 13-10 win over Emory & Henry in the ODAC championship game.

The victory capped the Yellow Jackets’ 5-0 spring, during which there were no Division III NCAA playoffs because of the pandemic. According to the ODAC preseason poll released Tuesday, R-MC’s conference success will continue. The Yellow Jackets were the unanimous pick to win the league title in voting among ODAC coaches.

Coach Pedro Arruza, in his 18th season at R-MC, brings back sophomore Egbers, who was R-MC’s leading spring rusher (68 ypg) and also passed for 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. Egbers is the returning ODAC offensive player of the year.

The Yellow Jackets outscored opponents 162-61.

R-MC, the ODAC’s winningest program over the last 14 years, opens at Dickinson on Sept. 4. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 17 in the D3football.com preseason Top 25.

ODAC preseason poll: 1. Randolph-Macon, 2. Hampden-Sydney, 3. Bridgewater, 4. Washington & Lee, 5. Shenandoah, 6, Ferrum, 7. Guilford.

Note: Emory & Henry while transitioning to Division II will play an ODAC schedule, but is ineligible for the league championship.