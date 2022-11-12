R-MC plays keep-away, wears out H-SC in 38-17 victory

FARMVILLE – All season long, Randolph-Macon football has used its physical running attack and defense to wear down opponents.

Saturday, in the 127th edition of “The Game” at Hampden-Sydney, the Yellow Jackets wore out their archrivals in a 38-17 victory that was their record ninth straight in the storied series, giving Randolph-Macon its first 10-win season in school history.

“We wanted to keep their offense off the field,” said Randolph-Macon coach Pedro Arruza. “That’s the name of the game in November and December, right? Our kids battled their tails off.”

Having already clinched their 13th Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championship last week, the focus for the Jackets was to leave Fulton Field with the conference trophy and “The Game Ball” trophy, emblematic of victory in the oldest small-college rivalry in the South.

Hampden-Sydney (4-3 ODAC, 5-5) struck first as Malik Frost broke a third-down tackle and raced 67 yards for the lead less than a minute into the game, then recovered a surprise onside kick. Randolph-Macon (7-0 ODAC, 10-0) held on defense, then set the game’s course with a 75-yard touchdown drive, all on the ground, capped by senior quarterback Andrew Ihle’s 13th rushing score of the season from 6 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

Ihle saw less action in the two-quarterback rotation with Drew Campanale but said it did not matter to him.

“The entire quarterback room is all on the same page,” Ihle said. “Nobody cares who gets the success so long as at the end of the day we’re up on the scoreboard.”

Campanale threw one pass in the first 22 offensive plays as the Yellow Jackets scored on the first play of the second quarter on a Nick Hale run. Hale finished with 148 yards on the ground, while backfield mate Kwesi Clarke rushed for 118.

The Tigers’ final big play came on a short pass from Tanner Bernard to Jamahdia Whitby, who broke two tackles and raced down the sideline for a 56-yard score to tie the game at 14-14. The Yellow Jackets’ final two drives of the half yielded field goal tries, with Kyle Ihle connecting on a 33-yard try while seeing a 29-yard attempt blocked at half’s end.

After an exchange of punts to start the third quarter, Campanale finally found favorite receiver David Wallis for a 78-yard touchdown strike for a 24-14 lead. The Tigers closed within seven on an Elijah Swett field goal, but a 15-play, 84-yard drive chewed almost 9 minutes off the clock, and, in the process saw Hampden-Sydney desperately exchanging defenders on and off the field to stay fresh.

It didn’t work. After a Ricky Thompson interception returned the ball to the H-SC 38, R-MC marched 38 yards, killing almost 5 more minutes, capped by a Hale 2-yard score.

On the day, Randolph-Macon possessed the football for nearly 43 minutes, running 80 plays to Hampden-Sydney’s 47. The Yellow Jackets had 31 first downs to nine for the Tigers, and on third down they were successful on 14 of 17 tries.

The Yellow Jackets next prepare for their first NCAA Division III playoff game since 2018. They will learn their first-round opponent, and whether or not they have earned a home game, when the NCAA announces the 32-team field Sunday at 5 p.m.