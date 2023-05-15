A weekend packed with uncertainty gave way to a Monday afternoon of relief and celebration for Randolph-Macon’s baseball team.

The Yellow Jackets (31-13) earned a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament, hardly a sure thing after going 0-2 in last week’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament at the University of Richmond. That was part of a 2-5 finish for R-MC, and Coach Ray Hedrick was concerned that disheartening recent record may cost his team an NCAA bid.

It did not. R-MC will open NCAA tournament competition against St. John Fisher (30-12) on Friday in a double-elimination format at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

This is R-MC’s seventh trip to the NCAAs, the sixth under Hedrick, who’s in his 19th year. Also qualifying from the ODAC were league champion Lynchburg and Shenandoah. Other state teams in the 60-team field (41 automatic bids) are Christopher Newport and Mary Washington.