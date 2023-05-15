Randolph-Macon doubled up in the NCAA Division III softball and baseball tournaments on Monday, with both teams getting assignments.

The R-MC softball team (38-8) will play host to a regional as the top seed Thursday through Saturday in Ashland. The Yellow Jackets will face fourth-seeded Swarthmore on Thursday. Second-seeded Ramapo will meet third-seeded St. John Fisher in the double-elimination format.

R-MC, the ODAC champ, is making its sixth NCAA appearance, all since 2015.

The Yellow Jackets are hosting a regional for the second consecutive year. They won last year's regional and advanced to the Super Regionals at East Connecticut State.

For the baseball team, a weekend packed with uncertainty gave way to a Monday afternoon of relief and celebration.

The Yellow Jackets (31-13) earned a spot in the NCAA tournament: hardly a sure thing after going 0-2 in last week’s ODAC tournament at the University of Richmond. That was part of a 2-5 finish for R-MC, and coach Ray Hedrick was concerned that disheartening recent record may cost his team an NCAA bid.

R-MC will open against St. John Fisher (30-12) on Friday in a double-elimination format at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

This is R-MC’s seventh trip to the NCAAs, the sixth under Hedrick, who is in his 19th year.

