The Randolph-Macon softball team will play host to Rowan in its best of-three NCAA Division III Super Regional starting Friday.

The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday in Ashland. Game 2 is Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by Game 3 if necessary.

R-MC is 42-9 after losing its first game in the Ashland Regional and then winning four straight. ODAC pitcher of the year Gracie Ellis threw shutouts in the final two wins.

Rowan, of South Jersey, is 39-7.

Baseball

R-MC was unable to hold a seven-run lead in the final two innings and was eliminated 10-9 by St. John Fisher in the Baltimore Regional Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets (32-15) scored three times in the sixth, twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth to build a 9-2 lead. But St. John Fisher (32-13) got within a run with a six-run eighth, then won it on Ethan Perry’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth.

Hunter Cole homered, doubled, walked twice and scored three runs for R-MC. Lincoln Lubsen homered among two hits and drove in two runs, Chaz Harvey had three hits, and Ethan Iannuzzi and Aaron Lautenschlager each had two hits.

The Yellow Jackets lost 10-3 to Johns Hopkins earlier in the day in the double-elimination tournament.