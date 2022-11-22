R-MC's All-ODAC linebacker planned to walk away from football, but couldn't

Jackson Deaver discovered something as he was on his way out of high school to play college baseball. He couldn't leave football.

Football's brotherhood, teamwork and physicality yanked this former catcher away from mitts and bats - despite having baseball scholarship money on the table at a couple of colleges - and back to shoulder pads and mouthpieces.

"It's not like any other sport when it comes to friendships and relationships you create with your teammates and the coaching staff," Deaver said of football.

This All-ODAC junior linebacker from Fayetteville, N.C., through a friend found a Division III program in Randolph-Macon that offered a strong blend of those football values he did not want to forgo.

Behind Deaver, R-MC stopped one trend last week in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. The Yellow Jackets will try to stop another in the second round Saturday at Delaware Valley.

R-MC trailed SUNY-Cortland, which was averaging 47 points, 28-21 at halftime last Saturday in Ashland. The Red Dragons were shut out in the second half as Macon advanced with a 35-28 victory. SUNY-Cortland was averaging 240 rushing yards and was limited to 67.

The difference following the break was, "I think just calming down and realizing that even after a bad first half of defense that we were still in the game," said Deaver, a 5-foot-11 210-pounder and All-Academic ODAC selection who majors in business with minors in economics and biology. "We all talked at half about doing our one-eleventh, not trying to do someone else's job."

The Yellow Jackets, 11-0 for the first time in school history, Saturday in Doylestown, Pa., will encounter another esteemed unit, but this one on the defensive side. Delaware Valley (11-0) has allowed 65 points this season (eight TDs, six PATs, three FGs, one safety).

The Aggies’ 5.9 scoring defense average ranks second nationally in Division III. They allow 171 yards per game, and their opponents have a conversion rate of 23.6% on third-down opportunities. Delaware Valley defeated Gallaudet 59-0 in their first-round game. Gallaudet gained 83 yards.

Delaware Valley has won the last five Middle Atlantic Conference championships and features 6-foot, 250-pound twins Michael Nobile and Anthony Nobile on the defensive line (15.5 sacks together).

R-MC has scored 35 or more points in each game this season. The Yellow Jackets allow an average of 14.9 points.

Deaver said "Discipline and work ethic" set Macon in motion. "This year we came in with a focus starting in camp ... Making sure that we maxed out every practice, every game, no matter if it was in the beginning of the season, in the middle of the season, or at the end of the season.

"That's continuing now in the playoffs."

R-MC is in its fourth DIII football tournament as an ODAC member and has never won two NCAA playoff games in the same year. The winner of the Macon-Delaware Valley game advances to the quarterfinals.

ODAC HONORS: Yellow Jackets coach Pedro Arruza, in his 19th season, was named coach of the year for the fifth time and R-MC quarterback Drew Campanale was named offensive player of the year.