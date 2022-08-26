R-MC's David Wallis: 'The military and football. Those are the two things I really love.'

What David Wallis can do was illustrated on April 3, 2021.

In the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference spring championship game, Wallis ran nine times for 84 yards and caught five passes for 97 yards in Randolph-Macon’s 13-10 win over Emory & Henry. Wallis also has been one of Division III’s most productive kickoff returners.

What Wallis chooses not to do is select one of those ball-movement options that’s his preference.

“Whatever can get us the win is what I’m good with,” said the 5-foot-11, 183-pound junior from Cedar Point, N.C.

Wallis is one of the fastest payers in the ODAC. He also chooses not to reveal a 40-yard dash time.

“I just work out really hard in the offseason and let it fly,” he said. “I just try to go as fast as I can.”

Wallis’ selfless attitude is no surprise to those who know his background. His father, also named David Wallis, is a retired United States Marine Corps Colonel. Among several military stops, Col. Wallis was a commanding officer at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

“It prepared me for coming to Macon because Coach (Pedro) Arruza runs a tight ship. We’re all about discipline and giving effort and that’s kind of the same morals and values that the military upholds,” said Wallis. “From a young age, my dad instilled in me to do the same things that Coach Arruza teaches me about: integrity, humility, accountability, all those things.

“Coach Arruza just cultivated those values I already had ... The military and football. Those are the two things I really love.”

Wallis, who is considering a military career, attended three high schools, two in Virginia and one in North Carolina, because of family movement related to his father’s USMC assignments. Wallis came to R-MC with a hybrid football history. He played some running back, some receiver and some quarterback.

The Yellow Jackets went 9-1 last season, with the defeat a 25-24 setback to Washington and Lee, which captured the ODAC championship based on that tie-breaking victory.

“We had a great team. We had motivated guys,” said Wallis. “Going back to that W&L game, a one-point game, there were a lot of plays during that game and there were little details we needed to clean up. If we did that, things might have turned out differently.”

Arruza enters his 19th season at R-MC with a record of 113-67. Four times Arruza has been named ODAC coach of the year. Over the last five years, the Yellow Jackets went 39-9 and captured two ODAC championships.

R-MC was picked as the favorite in the ODAC preseason poll, and is ranked No. 21 in the D3football.com preseason poll. The Yellow Jackets were the only ranked ODAC team.

“We’re all committed … Yellow Jackets love to compete. That’s like our favorite word,” said Wallis. “That’s what our whole program is built on, competing.”

The ODAC adds Averett this season. The Cougars, based in Danville, come from the USA South Athletic Conference.

Emory & Henry left the ODAC, to which it belonged since 1975, to join the Division II South Atlantic Conference. Division II schools can give as many as 36 football scholarships. Division III schools do not give athletic scholarships.

Randolph-Macon opens the season against the visiting Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan on Sept. 3.