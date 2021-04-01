R-MC's Josh Merkel, D-III's top coach, says objective is to 'bloom where you’re planted'

Sooner or later, Josh Merkel will face the fork in the road that all successful Division III coaches encounter. Maybe he's already there. Will he remain at Randolph-Macon, where Merkel has been churning out big winners, or look to Division I?
On Thursday, the day after he was named Division III men’s basketball coach of the year, Merkel said his concentration was on staying employed by R-MC. He sounded serious.
“I think when you start looking ahead, then you start taking things for granted,” Merkel said. "In actuality, I still feel like I'm trying to prove that I belong here, and trying not to get fired here."
This grounded approach was shaped by his early days at R-MC, Merkel suggested. The Yellow Jackets went 13-14 in his first season (2015-16). That’s easily forgotten, given recent accomplishments. Merkel has not forgotten.
“What we tell our guys, and I don’t ask our guys to do anything I wouldn’t do, is to be where your feet are and bloom where you’re planted,” said Merkel, 41, married to Morgan (also an R-MC employee), and father to two sons younger than 6. “Any energy or focus directed towards the future, or directed away from Randolph-Macon, takes me away from being my best for this program.”
At R-MC, brimming with impressive hoops history, the two coaches who preceded Merkel chose to take Division I shots. The most notable in these parts is VCU's Mike Rhoades, who directed R-MC 1999-2009. He shifted to Shaka Smart’s VCU staff 2009-14, became the Rice head coach, and returned to VCU in 2017.
Following Rhoades at R-MC was Nathan Davis, a former Yellow Jackets player. Davis was Macon’s coach 2009-15, and then became head coach at Bucknell, where he remains. Davis had experience as a Division I assistant (Navy, Colgate and Bucknell) prior to his time as R-MC coach.
That’s also the case with Merkel, who was a graduate assistant at West Virginia under former Richmond coach John Beilein. Merkel spent five years as an assistant at Eastern Kentucky under Jeff Neubauer, a former Beilein aide at UR.
Merkel is just the fifth R-MC coach since 1956, joining Davis, Rhoades, Hal Nunnally (1975-99), and Paul Webb (1956-75), who became Old Dominion’s coach.
“Kind of a philosophy here is we want in all of our coaches to have people that are sought after because they’re successful, they’re doing it the right way,” said Jeff Burns, R-MC’s director of athletics since 2010. “We’re looking to bring in people that other people are going to want to look at. That’s kind of where we are with Josh.”
From a financial standpoint, R-MC is not in position to match what Division I schools can offer. But Division III coaching is mostly coaching. Various other side streets, some unattractive to many coaches, must be walked in Division I.
“What we do here, in my opinion, is we go out and hire really good people, we try to support from behind and stay out of their way. So they’ve got a lot of autonomy over their program,” said Burns. “Autonomy is nice. When you have the ability to run a program and to be able to do it your way, I think that’s something that keeps people here.”
Merkel’s latest team went 12-0 and stayed atop D3hoops.com poll all season (there is no NCAA D-III tournament this year). The Yellow Jackets return their leaders, 5-foot-11 Buzz Anthony (17.5 ppg, 5 arpg, 6.3 apg) and 6-5 Miles Mallory (12.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2 bpg), and all other rotation members, apart from 5-11 Lorenzo Woods (7.7 ppg). Conceivably, R-MC will be better next season.
“Conceivably, we could, but there’s also only one way to go,” joshed Merkel, speaking of this season’s flawless record.
Merkel has led the Yellow Jackets to a 114-37 record in six years. They went 67-6 in the past three seasons, and R-MC has won the last two Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships. Merkel, as he typically does when explaining that success, credited the program’s current and past players and assistants, and R-MC’s previous head coaches, for creating the tradition that helped make his teams winners.
“As I’ve had to tell people, the only thing I hate more than the award is talking about the award,” said Merkel.
