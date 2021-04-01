R-MC's Josh Merkel, D-III's top coach, says objective is to 'bloom where you’re planted'

Following Rhoades at R-MC was Nathan Davis, a former Yellow Jackets player. Davis was Macon’s coach 2009-15, and then became head coach at Bucknell, where he remains. Davis had experience as a Division I assistant (Navy, Colgate and Bucknell) prior to his time as R-MC coach.

That’s also the case with Merkel, who was a graduate assistant at West Virginia under former Richmond coach John Beilein. Merkel spent five years as an assistant at Eastern Kentucky under Jeff Neubauer, a former Beilein aide at UR.

Merkel is just the fifth R-MC coach since 1956, joining Davis, Rhoades, Hal Nunnally (1975-99), and Paul Webb (1956-75), who became Old Dominion’s coach.

“Kind of a philosophy here is we want in all of our coaches to have people that are sought after because they’re successful, they’re doing it the right way,” said Jeff Burns, R-MC’s director of athletics since 2010. “We’re looking to bring in people that other people are going to want to look at. That’s kind of where we are with Josh.”

From a financial standpoint, R-MC is not in position to match what Division I schools can offer. But Division III coaching is mostly coaching. Various other side streets, some unattractive to many coaches, must be walked in Division I.