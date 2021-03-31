R-MC's Josh Merkel named Division III basketball coach of the year

His team went undefeated and never fell from the No. 1 ranking in the D3hoops.com poll. Wednesday’s announcement that Randolph-Macon’s Josh Merkel won the 2021 Glenn Robinson National Division III Coach of the Year Award serves as the final stamp of approval for the Yellow Jackets, in the absence of an NCAA Division III tournament.

Award committee voters were 15 current or retired coaches and five collegeinsider.com staff members. Former Franklin & Marshall coach Glenn Robinson is the chairman of the award committee.

The D3hoops.com poll is voted on by a panel of 18 coaches, sports information directors and media members from across the country, and R-MC was No. 1 from the preseason poll to the last one. R-MC finished 12-0, and won its second consecutive Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship.

Following the ODAC tournament, R-MC in Ashland defeated second-ranked Trine 69-55. Merkel is 114-37 in six seasons at R-MC, including 67-6 in the past three years. He was previously head coach at Salisbury, his alma mater, for four years. Merkel is 181-78 in 10 seasons as a head coach.

About 49% of Division III men’s basketball teams played this season. The NCAA established a men’s basketball participation threshold of 60% for a national tournament to be held.