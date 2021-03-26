Racing for Michael Jordan 'surreal' for Bubba Wallace, who's looking for continued progression in first season with 23XI

To go from watching “The Last Dance” like anyone else to racing for Jordan has been a surreal thing to see come together, Wallace said.

The 23XI team sprouted out of a more than decade-long friendship between Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner driving in the Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Jordan. The two, over the years, talked about the possibility of owning a team over rounds of golf. Then it became something that came to fruition last year.

For Hamlin, it was a chance to put down a foundation for his post-racing career endeavors. And, for Jordan, it was an official entrance into a sport he said he’s been a fan of his whole life. Jordan, whose hometown is Wilmington, N.C., went to races with his family growing up.

“The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more,” Jordan said in a news release announcing the team last September. “In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing."

Wallace last year led the way toward NASCAR’s ban of the Confederate flag.