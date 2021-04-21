 Skip to main content
Radford hires native son Darris Nichols, a Florida assistant, as basketball coach
Radford hires native son Darris Nichols, a Florida assistant, as basketball coach

Darris Nichols

Radford University filled its basketball coaching vacancy with a native son. The Highlanders on Wednesday hired Radford High School alum Darris Nichols, who spent the last six years as an assistant at Florida.

Nichols succeeds Mike Jones, who moved to UNC Greensboro. Jones, a former VCU and University of Richmond assistant, led RU for a decade. His Highlanders made the 2018 NCAA tournament and won two Big South regular-season championships. UNCG named Jones its coach on Monday.

Nichols, who played at West Virginia, before his time at Florida was an assistant at Louisiana Tech, Wofford and Northern Kentucky.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

