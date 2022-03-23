Rams forward Jalen DeLoach, VCU student ruled not guilty in simple assault cases

VCU men’s basketball freshman forward Jalen DeLoach, and VCU student Taylor Cook, were both found not guilty Wednesday in Richmond General District Court in simple assault cases that originated late last month.

Cook, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 20, reported to VCU police that she was assaulted at an off-campus residence not long before midnight on Feb. 19. DeLoach was subsequently arrested and charged with simple assault.

DeLoach went on to press a charge against Cook, and VCU police arrested her on Feb. 24. She was served with an outstanding warrant for simple assault in connection to the case from the weekend prior.

Both DeLoach and Cook had court dates Wednesday and Richmond attorney Arnold Henderson, who represented DeLoach, said that Cook decided to exercise her Fifth Amendment rights against testifying.

DeLoach did the same and thus the court had no evidence to make a determination on guilt or innocence. Both parties were found not guilty.

Henderson, who is the father of VCU junior guard Arnold Henderson VI, said that Cook also filed a protective order that was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday. But she exercised her Fifth Amendment rights on that as well and the protective order was dismissed at her request, Henderson said.

Wednesday’s actions completed the court proceedings for the respective cases.

This past season, DeLoach remained active for VCU after he was charged last month, continuing to play for the Rams. He appeared in all but one game of VCU’s 32 games, missing an early February contest while in concussion protocol.