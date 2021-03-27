Randolph-Macon blanks Hampden-Sydney 28-0, earns spot in ODAC title game

While the Yellow Jackets rallied for 349 offensive yards, their defense capped the Tigers at 97.

Senior Tyler DeBerry led the team with 10 tackles and an interception. Matthew Vergara and Jacob Hutchinson had five tackles apiece and combined for six tackles for loss, totaling 24 yards.

The Tigers’ defense was kept busy as well. Freshman Will Pickren nearly doubled his full-season output with 14 tackles, and seven of his teammates also made five or more tackles.

The game evened out coming out of intermission. Junior quarterback Tanner Bernard was able to build some momentum for HS-C, and both teams were held close.

Macon's offense picked up again in the fourth, and despite some decent chances for its opponents, another 19-yard throw from Egbers to Wallis provided the final scoring for the game with a little under seven minutes left on the clock.

Along with bragging rights, the win also secured the Yellow Jackets’ spot at the ODAC championship, where they will play Emory & Henry (3-0) on April 2. The Tigers will play in a runners-up game April 3.