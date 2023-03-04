Randolph-Macon took care of business in impressive fashion this weekend in Crenshaw Gymnasium, setting an NCAA record and punching a ticket to the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament’s second weekend.

On Friday, the Yellow Jackets took the wood to Wilson 73-36. Saturday, R-MC slapped around Scranton 63-41 to advance to third round, where the Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Division III, will face Oswego State.

Daniel Mgangue hit 7 of 8 shots and finished with 16 points lead the top-ranked Yellow Jackets (29-1), who won their 27th consecutive game. Miles Mallory added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jabril Robinson scored 10 points for R-MC, which hit 24 of 55 shots from the field (43.6%) while holding Scanton to 32.6% shooting (15 of 46).

The Yellow Jackets outrebounded Scranton 39-24.

With Saturday’s rout, the Yellow Jackets extended their D-III record for consecutive home victories to 64. R-MC broke the mark of 62 it shared with North Park in Friday’s rout of Wilson.

But none of the impressive numbers Randolph-Macon fans can gloat about are important to Merkel and his team. They are squarely focused on one number: 40.

“We talk about winning the weekend, winning big games,” Merkel noted. “For us, it’s a chance to earn 40 more minutes, and not make it bigger than it is.”

They do so with a target firmly on their back.

Wilson’s program didn’t exist a decade ago. Coach Mark Seidenburg took over during the pandemic. In two seasons, the Phoenix won the conference tournament both times, all while patterning their game, their program around one thing: Randolph-Macon.

The next step in their journey, ironically, was in a packed Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday night. But they failed to measure up to the defending champions, who opened the game on a 22-0 run.

“They’re the number one team in the country for a reason,” Seidenburg noted. “They’re bigger than everybody, stronger than everybody, they have the best coach in the country.”

From the tip Friday, it was clear to see where the Jackets stood and where Wilson had advanced as a program and how far the Phoenix have to go.

Cold shooting, and two early fouls each on Phoenix starters Darryl Garib and Antonio Bussey, doomed Wilson (19-9) as Randolph-Macon piled on the points. Senior Josh Talbert scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first stanza, while Miles Mallory, whose floater in the lane as time expired punctuated the Yellow Jackets’ first half performance, scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 10 double-double of the year.

“March Madness is here. Our guys were locked in. I’m happy with the defense,” Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel said.

That’s quite an understatement. The Yellow Jackets stopped Wilson on their first 18 possessions before Ibraheem Bundu’s putback finally put the Phoenix on the board with 8:33 left in the first half.

The second half of a game such as this can be tricky. You don’t want to break the team rhythm in any way, but you also want to rest the players for the following night.

Talbert and Mallory each played just shy of 20 minutes, while Daniel Mbangue played just 13, saddled with foul trouble. In all, 11 players scored for Randolph-Macon, who shot 50% from the floor in the first half, and 43.9 percent for the game.

Perhaps the biggest defensive win was against Bussey, a 6-foot-8 senior who averaged 12.5 points this season. He was held scoreless. Leading senior scorer Garib, at 18.6, only had 8. Gary Robertson led the Phoenix with 10 points.

When asked about now playing in the tournament as the defending champions, and thus, the hunted, Talbert said his perspective is much different.

“We’re still the hunter,” Talbert explained. “Last season, that doesn’t matter. It was awesome, but this is a new team. We go out and give it our all.”