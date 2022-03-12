 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randolph-Macon claims Sweet 16 win, plays again Saturday night to advance to Final Four

Miles Mallory scored 26 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked six shots as top-ranked Randolph-Macon eased past UMass Dartmouth 92-69 Friday at R-MC in a Round off 16 game in the NCAA Division III basketball tournament.

The Yellow Jackets (30-1) advance to play Worcester Polytechnic Institute (27-2), a 56-55 winner over Rensselaer, in a quarterfinal game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at R-MC.

Mallory was 10 of 16 from the field and 6 of 6 at the foul line. Buzz Anthony and Will Coble each scored 18 points for R-MC. Macon led 44-34 at halftime the widened the margin with a 48-point second half.

