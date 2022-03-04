Randolph-Macon cruises in NCAA opener

The pressure of being a No. 1 seed didn't seem to bother the Yellow Jackets on Friday night, as they demolished Mitchell College 99-57 in front of a home crowd to advance to Saturday's second round.

Randolph-Macon will again host a 7 p.m. game, this time against Babson College, the 80-67 winner over DeSales in Friday's early game.

Josh Talbert smashed home a dunk six seconds into the game, and that set the tone for the rest of the evening in Ashland.

Talbert led the Jackers with 21 points, while forward Miles Mallory added 15 points and 9 rebounds.