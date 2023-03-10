When faced with adversity, trying to end the defending national champion’s reign and Division III-record 64-game home winning streak, you must answer at the most critical moments.

Oswego State did just that, quelling two big Randolph-Macon comeback attempts, one that cut a 16-point deficit down to 3, holding on to eliminate the Yellow Jackets from the Division III tournament 74-63.

“This is an unbelievable win for our program”, Lakers coach Jason Leone said. “(Randolph-Macon) has set a very high standard for the rest of Division III basketball. We did one or two things to get them off balance. Then we had to finish.”

Oswego State (28-2), winners of the State University of New York Athletic Conference, entered on a 23-game winning streak, and, from the tip, were unfazed by the Yellow Jackets’ top ranking and championship status. The Lakers grabbed an early 10-5 lead, building their first half lead to as many as 15.

The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 3 of 16 in the first half, and headed to the locker room down 38-26 at intermission.

“All the credit goes to Oswego State. These guys have been knocking on the door,” Randolph-Macon coach Josh Merkel said, noting the Lakers were making their fourth appearance in the sectional semifinals in seven seasons. “We didn’t shoot it great, and they made that happen.”

Randolph-Macon (29-2) began the second half on a 9-2 run, fueled by Josh Talbert. The senior scored 6 points, then had a steal and assist to Will Coble for a 3-pointer that cut the Lakers’ lead to 40-35.

“I didn’t want to let anyone down,” Talbert explained. “I was going to put everything on the line. But they made plays. They answered.”

Out of an Oswego State timeout, the first of those answers came courtesy of a Jamal Achille layup. Back-to-back layups from Miles Mallory and Keishawn Pulley Jr. cut the margin to 42-39. But Jeremiah Sparks and Devin Green responded with layups of their own, sparking a 17-4 Lakers run for their biggest lead of the game 59-43.

The Yellow Jackets then fired off a 12-0 run, capped by a Talbert layup to cut the margin to 59-55. After a timeout, the Lakers produced their second answer, a Cartier Bowman layup with 5:21 to go.

Randolph-Macon never got closer than 5, as the Lakers went 9 of 10 at the free throw line in the final minutes to pull away.

The Lakers shot 55.3 percent from the floor, making 17 of 21 free throws. The Yellow Jackets ended with 38.6 percent shooting, but only 20.7 percent on 3s.

For seniors Talbert and Mallory, they conclude their careers with a record of 102-5, three Sweet Sixteen appearances and the 2022 national title.

“It’s been amazing. I’m really gonna miss these guys,” Merkel said, holding back tears. “They’ve set the bar so high. I’m so thankful they were with us.”

“I wouldn’t dream of anywhere else,” Mallory said of his time as a Yellow Jacket.

It is a run that may never be repeated, and, more importantly, one that will be remembered forever in the Center of The Universe.

