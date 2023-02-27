One play, one day at a time. This is the motto that the Randolph-Macon men's basketball team has taken on as it goes through a season where all eyes have been on the Yellow Jackets.

From tying the longest home-court winning streak in Division III history, to defending their ODAC title, and now in defending their national title, the team and coaches have been focusing on what is in front of them, and not allowing themselves to look too far into the future.

Over the weekend, Randolph-Macon (27-1) defeated Ferrum, Roanoke, and Guilford to secure its second straight ODAC title.

"The ODAC is tough, so I loved how our guys competed and stayed healthy throughout the weekend," coach Josh Merkel said. "I loved that we were able to solve problems on the floor as a team and stay connected."

As the clock ticked closer and closer to securing the title, Merkel said all he could think about were the seniors.

"All of their sacrifices and contributions to the program, I just wanted to let them know how appreciative I am that they've allowed us to coach them and how proud I am of those guys and the team," Merkel said.

The newly crowned ODAC champions now set their sights on the NCAA tournament, where they were announced as a top seed and host school during Monday's bracket reveal. They open against Wilson College of Pennsylvania on Friday night at 7 p.m.

"I'm glad we won the ODAC championship," said freshman guard Keishawn Pulley Jr. "We're focused on Wilson now and we have to play Friday, so we're just preparing for them this week, and then prepare for another team on Saturday."

While the players are doing their best to make sure they are focusing on each game as they come, there is still pressure for them, as they are defending national champions. Merkel said the pressure the team may feel is a privilege.

"We're grateful for the opportunity, and it is not something we take for granted," he said.

After playing three games in three days, the Yellow Jackets now prepare to take on two teams in two days.

The Yellow Jackets aren't the only ODAC team that is hosting the first round of the tournament.

Hampden-Sydney, given an at-large bid, will host play this weekend.

"Today was a bit of surprise," Tigers coach Caleb Kimbrough said. "We did not expect to be hosting by any means; we were just excited if our name was going to be called at all."

The Tigers (21-6) fell to Guilford in the final seconds in the ODAC semifinals, but now have been given the chance to continue to extend their season, as they make a run for the national title as well.

"I thought we had put on a very good all-around performance against a really good Guilford team, and I think there were a handful of plays that we could've done better on to seal the deal," Kimbrough said.

This will be the first time since 2013 that the Tigers will make an NCAA tournament appearance.

"It's been a little while," the fourth-year coach said. "They're (the players) ecstatic."

You can catch both teams in action Friday night, as the Yellow Jackets will take on Wilson College at 7 p.m. in Crenshaw Gym and the Tigers will take on Emory (Ga.) at 7:20 p.m. in Kirby Field House.

The Tigers' pod will also be hosting Christopher Newport, which will take on Farmingdale State (N.Y.) at 4:50 p.m. on Friday.

