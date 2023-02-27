One play, one day at a time. This is the motto that the Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team has taken on as it goes through a season where all eyes have been on the Yellow Jackets.
From tying the longest home-court winning streak in Division III history, to defending their ODAC title, and now in defending their national title, the team and coaches have been focusing on what is in front of them, and not allowing themselves to look too far into the future.
Over the weekend, Randolph-Macon (27-1) defeated Ferrum, Roanoke, and Guilford to secure its second straight ODAC title.
“The ODAC is tough, so I loved how our guys competed and stayed healthy throughout the weekend,” coach Josh Merkel said. “I loved that we were able to solve problems on the floor as a team and stay connected.”
As the clock ticked closer and closer to securing the title, Merkel said all he could think about were the seniors.
“All of their sacrifices and contributions to the program, I just wanted to let them know how appreciative I am that they’ve allowed us to coach them and how proud I am of those guys and the team,” Merkel said.
The newly crowned ODAC champions now set their sights on the NCAA tournament, where they were announced as a top seed and host school during Monday’s bracket reveal. They open against Wilson College of Pennsylvania on Friday night at 7 p.m.
“I’m glad we won the ODAC championship,” said freshman guard Keishawn Pulley Jr. “We’re focused on Wilson now and we have to play Friday, so we’re just preparing for them this week, and then prepare for another team on Saturday.”
While the players are doing their best to make sure they are focusing on each game as they come, there is still pressure for them, as they are defending national champions. Merkel said the pressure the team may feel is a privilege.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity, and it is not something we take for granted,” he said.
After playing three games in three days, the Yellow Jackets now prepare to take on two teams in two days.
The Yellow Jackets aren’t the only ODAC team that is hosting the first round of the tournament.
Hampden-Sydney, given an at-large bid, will host play this weekend.
“Today was a bit of surprise,” Tigers coach Caleb Kimbrough said. “We did not expect to be hosting by any means; we were just excited if our name was going to be called at all.”
The Tigers (21-6) fell to Guilford in the final seconds in the ODAC semifinals, but now have been given the chance to continue to extend their season, as they make a run for the national title as well.
“I thought we had put on a very good all-around performance against a really good Guilford team, and I think there were a handful of plays that we could’ve done better on to seal the deal,” Kimbrough said.
This will be the first time since 2013 that the Tigers will make an NCAA tournament appearance.
“It’s been a little while,” the fourth-year coach said. “They’re (the players) ecstatic.”
You can catch both teams in action Friday night, as the Yellow Jackets will take on Wilson College at 7 p.m. in Crenshaw Gym and the Tigers will take on Emory (Ga.) at 7:20 p.m. in Kirby Field House.
The Tigers’ pod will also be hosting Christopher Newport, which will take on Farmingdale State (N.Y.) at 4:50 p.m. on Friday.
PHOTOS: Randolph-Macon's run to the national title
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony celebrates a Division III national title.
Mary Franke
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Randolph-Macon players celebrated after beating Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Saturday night to advance to the NCAA Division III Final Four. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Randolph-Macon’s Josh Talbert goes up for a shot in the Division III national championship game against Elmhurst. Talbert, a junior guard, scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds.
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
D-III national player of the year Buzz Anthony (far right) and Randolph-Macon stand for the anthem before Saturday night's national championship game in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Mike Barber
Josh Talbert drives for a basket during the NCAA semifinal in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
David Funderburg (24) and DaQuan Morris guard during Friday’s national semifinal in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Worcester Polytechnic Institute forward John Lowther (25) shoots over Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon forward Daniel Mbangue (23) looks to shoot over Worcester Polytechnic Institute forward John Lowther (25) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Randolph-Macon player shoots freethrows during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel celebrates after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon guard DaQuan Morris kisses his mother, Alecia Morris, after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon fans cheers on their team during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon guard DaQuan Morris (3) celebrates his team's victory over Worcester Polytechnic Institute to advance to the NCAA Division 3 final four on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Lance Johnson, left, celebrate with Can Dalli after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game last Saturday in Ashland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon guard Buzz Anthony (5) shoots over Worcester Polytechnic Institute guard Colin McNamara (10) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg (24) goes up for two as Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Adams (22) defends during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon Ian Robertson (31) goes after a loose ball against Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Lowther (25) during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony (5) shoots three over Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Lowther (25) during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) fights through a UMass Dartmouth defender in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over the Corsairs in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Mallory finished with a double-double, 26 points and 17 rebounds — both game highs — and six blocks.
David M. Lawrence
ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon guard Buzz Anthony (5) goes over a UMass Dartmouth defender in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over the Corsairs in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Anthony finished with a double-double, 18 points and 12 assists.
David M. Lawrence
ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) shoots through a crowd for two of his 26 points in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over UMass-Dartmouth in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Mallory finished with 17 rebounds and six blocks.
David M. Lawrence
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg(24), left, and The College of New Jersey's Randall Walko (24) compete for a loose ball during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon’s David Funderburg averages 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Buzz Anthony (left), the only four-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year, and David Funderburg (right) both returned for a fifth year to help lead the powerhouse Yellow Jackets.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coach Josh Merkel is 148-38 in seven seasons at R-MC, 10-1 in NCAA tournament games.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue and Babson College's Kieran Dorney vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue takes a shot as Babson College's Kieran Dorney, left, and Nate Amado defend during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's David Funderburg takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue takes a shot as Babson College's Nate Amado, left, and Colin Bradanese defend during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Miles Mallory takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Babson College's James Welch reaches in on Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
After stealing the ball, Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Josh Talbert throws down 2 of his career-best 25 points in the Yellow Jackets’ Division III tournament victory over Babson in Ashland.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Miles Mallory scored a layup during Saturday’s Division III tournament victory over Babson College. Mallory finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert dunks the ball as the Yellow Jackets play Babson College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert dunks the ball as the Yellow Jackets play Babson College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College Head Coach Josh Merkel calls out to the Yellow Jackets as they play Mitchell College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Buzz Anthony takes a shot as Mitchell College's Wilton Causey defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Will Coble and Mitchell College's Mikey Buscetto eye the ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Ian Robertson and Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert takes a shot as Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Ian Robertson looks for a shot as Mitchell College's Wilton Causey defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Miles Mallory takes a shot as the Yellow Jackets play Mitchell College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Noah Lindsay and Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Will Coble and Mitchell College's Mikey Buscetto vie for control of the ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert and Mitchell College's Ahmani Browne vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue and Mitchell College's Jalen Benson vie for a loose ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon forward David Funderburg (24): “This program is built on defense, on not trading (baskets), and on not just being a one-way guy but being a two-way guy.”
JOHN O'CONNOR
Randolph-Macon junior guard Josh Talbert averages 12.2 points for the Yellow Jackets heading into the NCAA Division III tournament.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH