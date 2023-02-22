The ODAC tournament begins is under way, with teams across the state aiming for the title.

This year’s top-seeded teams, No. 1 Randolph-Macon and No. 2 Hampden-Sydney, having been preparing and fine-tuning as they look to their first games on Friday.

The defending champion Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 2 in the d3hoops.com Top 25. They want to build off the momentum of ending the regular season on a 22-game winning streak, and tying the Division III record for consecutive home games won at 62.

Despite the success, the Yellow Jackets are not allowing the pressure to get to them.

“We’re expecting teams to come out with their best effort and we respect everyone but fear none,” freshman Jabril Robinson said. “So we do come back at teams with the same amount of effort or even more effort.”

R-MC ended the season by edging Guilford 61-58, but coach Josh Merkel said that game is very helpful going into the tournament.

“I’m proud of their resilience and mentally staying the course,” Merkel said. “It challenges you to bring your best when it’s needed and making sure we’re not feeling ourselves too much, because we have more work to do.”

“That just further helped us be more physical, which will help us play against some teams that aren’t as physical and allow us to hopefully dominate,” senior Josh Talbert said.

Macon faces ninth-seeded Ferrum at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” senior Miles Mallory said. “Just prepare for Ferrum, they have a lot of great players.”

Randolph-Macon isn’t the only area team that has been having a strong season.

Hampden-Sydney has enjoyed a spectacular season, which has earned them a No. 16 ranking in the d3hoops.com Top 25.

“We came into it with a better understanding of who we were and we thought that could lead to some growth, and it did,” coach Caleb Kimbrough said.

“We feel pretty confident and we have shown that we can compete and play with any team in the country,” senior Ryan Clements said. “We try not to worry too much about what the other team is going to do, but we need to focus on playing our best brand of Tiger basketball.”

H-SC will face Virginia Wesleyan in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Junior forward Davidson Hubbard said that going into the tournament, the Tigers just need to focus and play the right way and everything will work.

Winning three games in three days is not an easy feat, but both teams are looking to rely on the depth of their teams as well as players resting and recovering properly when they are not on the court.

“It’s the body of work you’ve done up to this point,” Kimbrough said. “Being in peak physical condition is something we talk about on day one and something we stress throughout the year.”

Games will be carried online on the ODAC Sports Network.

