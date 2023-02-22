More Spring-like weather; McClellan wins election; Flying Squirrels goes cashless
The ODAC tournament begins is under way, with teams across the state aiming for the title.
This year’s top-seeded teams, No. 1 Randolph-Macon and No. 2 Hampden-Sydney, having been preparing and fine-tuning as they look to their first games on Friday.
The defending champion Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 2 in the
d3hoops.com Top 25. They want to build off the momentum of ending the regular season on a 22-game winning streak, and tying the Division III record for consecutive home games won at 62.
Despite the success, the Yellow Jackets are not allowing the pressure to get to them.
“We’re expecting teams to come out with their best effort and we respect everyone but fear none,” freshman Jabril Robinson said. “So we do come back at teams with the same amount of effort or even more effort.”
R-MC ended the season by edging Guilford 61-58, but coach Josh Merkel said that game is very helpful going into the tournament.
“I’m proud of their resilience and mentally staying the course,” Merkel said. “It challenges you to bring your best when it’s needed and making sure we’re not feeling ourselves too much, because we have more work to do.”
“That just further helped us be more physical, which will help us play against some teams that aren’t as physical and allow us to hopefully dominate,” senior Josh Talbert said.
Macon faces ninth-seeded Ferrum at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” senior Miles Mallory said. “Just prepare for Ferrum, they have a lot of great players.”
Randolph-Macon isn’t the only area team that has been having a strong season.
Hampden-Sydney has enjoyed a spectacular season, which has earned them a No. 16 ranking in the
d3hoops.com Top 25.
“We came into it with a better understanding of who we were and we thought that could lead to some growth, and it did,” coach Caleb Kimbrough said.
“We feel pretty confident and we have shown that we can compete and play with any team in the country,” senior Ryan Clements said. “We try not to worry too much about what the other team is going to do, but we need to focus on playing our best brand of Tiger basketball.”
H-SC will face Virginia Wesleyan in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Junior forward Davidson Hubbard said that going into the tournament, the Tigers just need to focus and play the right way and everything will work.
Winning three games in three days is not an easy feat, but both teams are looking to rely on the depth of their teams as well as players resting and recovering properly when they are not on the court.
“It’s the body of work you’ve done up to this point,” Kimbrough said. “Being in peak physical condition is something we talk about on day one and something we stress throughout the year.”
Games will be carried online on the ODAC Sports Network.
PHOTOS: Randolph-Macon's run to the national title
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony celebrates a Division III national title.
Randolph-Macon players celebrated after beating Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Saturday night to advance to the NCAA Division III Final Four. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon’s Josh Talbert goes up for a shot in the Division III national championship game against Elmhurst. Talbert, a junior guard, scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds.
D-III national player of the year Buzz Anthony (far right) and Randolph-Macon stand for the anthem before Saturday night's national championship game in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Josh Talbert drives for a basket during the NCAA semifinal in Fort Wayne, Ind.
David Funderburg (24) and DaQuan Morris guard during Friday’s national semifinal in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute forward John Lowther (25) shoots over Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon forward Daniel Mbangue (23) looks to shoot over Worcester Polytechnic Institute forward John Lowther (25) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
A Randolph-Macon player shoots freethrows during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel celebrates after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon guard DaQuan Morris kisses his mother, Alecia Morris, after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon fans cheers on their team during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon guard DaQuan Morris (3) celebrates his team's victory over Worcester Polytechnic Institute to advance to the NCAA Division 3 final four on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon’s Lance Johnson, left, celebrate with Can Dalli after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game last Saturday in Ashland.
Randolph-Macon guard Buzz Anthony (5) shoots over Worcester Polytechnic Institute guard Colin McNamara (10) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg (24) goes up for two as Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Adams (22) defends during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon Ian Robertson (31) goes after a loose ball against Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Lowther (25) during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony (5) shoots three over Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Lowther (25) during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) fights through a UMass Dartmouth defender in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over the Corsairs in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Mallory finished with a double-double, 26 points and 17 rebounds — both game highs — and six blocks.
ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon guard Buzz Anthony (5) goes over a UMass Dartmouth defender in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over the Corsairs in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Anthony finished with a double-double, 18 points and 12 assists.
ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) shoots through a crowd for two of his 26 points in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over UMass-Dartmouth in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Mallory finished with 17 rebounds and six blocks.
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg(24), left, and The College of New Jersey's Randall Walko (24) compete for a loose ball during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon’s David Funderburg averages 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.
Randolph-Macon’s Buzz Anthony (left), the only four-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year, and David Funderburg (right) both returned for a fifth year to help lead the powerhouse Yellow Jackets.
Coach Josh Merkel is 148-38 in seven seasons at R-MC, 10-1 in NCAA tournament games.
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue and Babson College's Kieran Dorney vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue takes a shot as Babson College's Kieran Dorney, left, and Nate Amado defend during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's David Funderburg takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue takes a shot as Babson College's Nate Amado, left, and Colin Bradanese defend during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Miles Mallory takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Babson College's James Welch reaches in on Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
After stealing the ball, Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Randolph-Macon’s Josh Talbert throws down 2 of his career-best 25 points in the Yellow Jackets’ Division III tournament victory over Babson in Ashland.
Randolph-Macon’s Miles Mallory scored a layup during Saturday’s Division III tournament victory over Babson College. Mallory finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert dunks the ball as the Yellow Jackets play Babson College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert dunks the ball as the Yellow Jackets play Babson College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College Head Coach Josh Merkel calls out to the Yellow Jackets as they play Mitchell College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Buzz Anthony takes a shot as Mitchell College's Wilton Causey defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Will Coble and Mitchell College's Mikey Buscetto eye the ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Ian Robertson and Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert takes a shot as Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Ian Robertson looks for a shot as Mitchell College's Wilton Causey defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Miles Mallory takes a shot as the Yellow Jackets play Mitchell College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Noah Lindsay and Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Will Coble and Mitchell College's Mikey Buscetto vie for control of the ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert and Mitchell College's Ahmani Browne vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue and Mitchell College's Jalen Benson vie for a loose ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
Randolph-Macon forward David Funderburg (24): “This program is built on defense, on not trading (baskets), and on not just being a one-way guy but being a two-way guy.”
Randolph-Macon junior guard Josh Talbert averages 12.2 points for the Yellow Jackets heading into the NCAA Division III tournament.
