Randolph-Macon ready for shot at ODAC title in first championship game

Randolph-Macon quarterback Presley Egbers on Thursday recalled last summer, when the Yellow Jackets found out there would be no 2020 season.
To a lot of them, it was heartbreaking, he said.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced plans to host fall sports competition in the spring semester. But that left an uncertain, unusual and months-long runway toward a spring season.
Now, those feelings have been replaced by a joy in getting the opportunity to play.
“You can definitely see it,” R-MC coach Pedro Arruza said.
The Yellow Jackets have made the most of the shortened ODAC spring season the past five weeks. They’ve won all four of their games, outscoring opponents by an average of 37.3-12.8.
That has set the stage for their finale Saturday at Day Field against visiting Emory & Henry (3-0) at 1 p.m. It will serve as the ODAC’s first championship game.
“I think our guys are really excited about it,” Arruza said. “It’s obviously been a really, really unique year, and a very unique season.”
The championship game was created through the ODAC’s scheduling model for this spring. Schools were given four-game slates. Then the programs’ final matchups, set for this weekend, were determined by the standings, with the first-place team playing the second-place team (R-MC vs. Emory & Henry), the third-place team playing the fourth-place team (Hampden-Sydney vs. Ferrum) and the fifth-place team playing the sixth-place team (Shenandoah vs. Bridgewater).
The ODAC title is usually determined solely by regular-season results.
The Yellow Jackets, in their run to a fifth straight winning season under Arruza, who’s in his 17th year, have been powered offensively by Egbers.
Not only is the sophomore fourth in the ODAC with 171.5 passing yards per game, with a league-high nine touchdowns to two interceptions, but he’s also third in the league with a team-high 77 rushing yards per game. His six touchdowns on the ground are also tied for the ODAC lead.
Arruza said the 6-foot 196-pounder from Clifton has been “outstanding.” Egbers started six games as a freshman in 2019 and has taken on greater command of the offense this spring.
He used the free fall to get bigger, stronger and faster, and to build better relationships with his teammates going from freshman season to sophomore season.
“That definitely helped going into a spring season,” Egbers said. “And it definitely helps on the field.”
Sophomore wide receiver David Wallis has been one of Egber’s weapons, with 302 yards receiving and three touchdowns in three games. He had 105 yards and a score in last week’s win over Hampden-Sydney.
The Yellow Jackets’ defense has been stout, a perennial mark of Arruza’s teams. The unit is sixth in the nation, holding opponents to 214.2 total yards per game.
That’s despite losing multiple standout seniors, including 2019 all-ODAC first-team performers in linebacker Calvin Whitehead (Hermitage) and defensive tackle Steve McNair.
“Guys in this program, they love football, they work hard,” senior defensive end Matt Vergara (Benedictine) said. “And they knew that they had an opportunity this year, and they’ve just really stepped up and done a really great job.”
Against Emory & Henry on Saturday, R-MC will face a team that’s leading the country in total defense, allowing just 175 yards per game, and that is 14th in the country in total offense, racking up an ODAC-high 466.3 yards per game.
Defensively, the Wasps will be the fastest team the Yellow Jackets will face this season, Arruza said.
“They’re going to be by far the best team that we played,” Arruza said.
There’s an added incentive to Saturday’s game in that the winner will take the lead for ODAC titles. The programs are tied, having won or shared the league title 11 times dating to 1976.
From Vergara’s perspective, R-MC’s accomplishments to this point mean a lot after a challenging year.
A title would finish the job.
“They’ve been really, really resilient,” Arruza said of his players. “I think we’ve gotten better and better every week. And that’s all you can ask for, is constant improvement.”
Note: There will be no tickets available to the public for Saturday’s game. There will be 392 socially distanced seats, with spots distributed via a pass list.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr