Randolph-Macon ready for shot at ODAC title in first-ever championship game

Randolph-Macon quarterback Presley Egbers on Thursday remembered back to last summer, when the Yellow Jackets found out there would be no 2020 season.

To a lot of them, it was crushing and heartbreaking, he said.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced plans to host fall sports competition in the spring semester. But that left an uncertain, unusual and monthslong runway toward a hopeful spring season.

Now, though, the feelings then have been replaced by a joy in getting the opportunity to play.

“You can definitely see it,” R-MC coach Pedro Arruza said.

The Yellow Jackets have made the most of the unique, shortened ODAC spring season the past five weeks. They’ve won all four of their games, outscoring opponents by an average of 37.3 to 12.8.

That’s set the stage for their finale Saturday at Day Field, against visiting Emory & Henry (3-0), a 1 p.m. kickoff. It will serve as the ODAC’s first-ever championship game.

“I think our guys are really excited about it,” Arruza said. “It’s obviously been a really, really unique year, and a very unique season.”