In an instant, it was over.

After a gritty performance to force a winner-take-all third game in the NCAA Division III Softball Super Regional, Randolph-Macon rallied in the seventh, scoring three and putting the tying run at the plate.

But Gracie Ellis’ shot down the third base line was snared by Rowan University’s Breanna Bryant, who threw a dart to first base to finish the last of four double plays on the weekend to send the Profs to the Division III World Series with a 5-3 victory.

In both defeats, the Yellow Jackets entered the seventh down 5-0, but saw two rallies fall short with the tying run at the plate. It symbolized a never-say-die attitude that helped Randolph-Macon finish with a 43-11 record, the most wins in a single season in program history.

“43 is a really big number. In college, from a softball standpoint, you get 40 games, 30 is really good,” noted Yellow Jacket head coach Kevin Proffitt. “I’m disappointed that we’re not moving on, but more disappointed that these three aren’t going to be with us anymore.”

Proffitt referred to seniors Kayla Horesky, Cameron Hildebrand and Jessica Pittman, who leave the program with 100 career wins despite having 46 regular season games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yellow Jackets turned to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Year Rilee Baughan in Game 2 after ODAC Pitcher of the Year Gracie Ellis struggled in Friday’s 5-1 loss, allowing 11 hits. Baughan responded with a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts, as the Profs left nine on base, eight in the first four innings.

“I know I’m not going to be perfect,” Baughan said when asked about the mentality needed to win when the season is at stake. “I know, at the end of the day…our defense is amazing.”

Randolph-Macon scored one in the first on an RBI single from Kayla Davis to score Amanda Lanyon. Rowan thought they had tied the game when Liz McCaffrey hit a ball down the right field line. Bryant scored from first, but the ball landed in an area deemed out of play, turning a triple into a ground rule double and sending Bryant back to third base. Korie Hague grounded out to end the threat.

Ellis would add insurance runs in the third, doubling in the gap to left center to score Bailey Hairfield and Naomi Sadler.

The Profs turned to Emily McCutcheon in the final game. Without a strikeout, she leaned on her defense to make plays, and they delivered. The Yellow Jackets had at least one base runner in every inning, but were scoreless through six.

Baughan started the final game but ran into trouble in the second after an RBI double from Abigail Pawlowski and two walks. Ellis relieved her, allowing an RBI single from McCaffrey for a 2-0 Rowan lead.

The Profs added three in the fourth, then survived the frantic seventh, as Lanyon doubled, Sadler singled to score Lanyon, then Baughan launched her ninth home run of the season to cut the lead to 5-3.

Rylee Lutz entered in relief, surrendering a single to Davis, setting the stage for the bang bang double play that sent Rowan gloves flying into the air.

Lanyon and Sadler each went 3-for-4 in the nightcap with a run scored, while Owens had two hits in three at-bats.

With Baughan returning for a fifth season, the Yellow Jackets must replace two starters, Pittman at shortstop and Hildebrand in left field. But it was Horesky who framed the team, and the legacy it leaves the seniors, the best.

“Everyone is so passionate about this sport, winning and being successful,” Horesky explained. “Everyone has each other’s back. We all learn from each other, and I think that’s what makes us a strong team.”

Proffitt won his 500th career game at Randolph-Macon Saturday. But the one the Yellow Jackets wanted even more was number 501.