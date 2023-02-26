One of the best Division III teams in America rolled through Salem this weekend, claiming yet another ODAC title.
Randolph-Macon defeated Salem 61-48 in the conference's men's basketball title game.
It is the fourth consecutive title for the Yellow Jackets, and the school's 10th, tying Hampden-Sydney and Roanoke for the most in conference history.
With the win, Randolph-Macon will receive a guaranteed bid to the Division III tournament, with the bracket reveal set for Monday at 1 p.m. on the NCAA website.
It is all but certain that Ashland will be a host site for the first weekend of tournament play, as Randolph-Macon is both the defending NCAA champion and has spent most of the season in the top five nationally.
Daniel Mbangue was named the tournament's most outstanding player after leading the Jackets in scoring during two of the team's three tournament games in Salem.
He scored 18, adding seven rebounds, against Guilford. Josh Talbert was also named to the all-tournament team, as was Miles Mallory.
Randolph-Macon won the school's first-ever national title in men's basketball last year, and will start its title defense next weekend in the NCAA tournament.
This year's Final Four will once again be held in Fort Wayne, Ind.
PHOTOS: Randolph-Macon's run to the national title
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony celebrates a Division III national title.
Mary Franke
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Randolph-Macon players celebrated after beating Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Saturday night to advance to the NCAA Division III Final Four. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Randolph-Macon’s Josh Talbert goes up for a shot in the Division III national championship game against Elmhurst. Talbert, a junior guard, scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds.
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
D-III national player of the year Buzz Anthony (far right) and Randolph-Macon stand for the anthem before Saturday night's national championship game in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch)
Mike Barber
Josh Talbert drives for a basket during the NCAA semifinal in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
David Funderburg (24) and DaQuan Morris guard during Friday’s national semifinal in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Frank Straus/Randolph-Macon
Worcester Polytechnic Institute forward John Lowther (25) shoots over Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon forward Daniel Mbangue (23) looks to shoot over Worcester Polytechnic Institute forward John Lowther (25) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Randolph-Macon player shoots freethrows during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon head coach Josh Merkel celebrates after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon guard DaQuan Morris kisses his mother, Alecia Morris, after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon fans cheers on their team during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon guard DaQuan Morris (3) celebrates his team's victory over Worcester Polytechnic Institute to advance to the NCAA Division 3 final four on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Lance Johnson, left, celebrate with Can Dalli after defeating Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game last Saturday in Ashland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon guard Buzz Anthony (5) shoots over Worcester Polytechnic Institute guard Colin McNamara (10) during the second half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg (24) goes up for two as Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Adams (22) defends during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon Ian Robertson (31) goes after a loose ball against Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Lowther (25) during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony (5) shoots three over Worcester Polytechnic Institute's John Lowther (25) during the first half of a NCAA Division 3 quaterfinals game on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Ashland, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) fights through a UMass Dartmouth defender in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over the Corsairs in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Mallory finished with a double-double, 26 points and 17 rebounds — both game highs — and six blocks.
David M. Lawrence
ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon guard Buzz Anthony (5) goes over a UMass Dartmouth defender in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over the Corsairs in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Anthony finished with a double-double, 18 points and 12 assists.
David M. Lawrence
ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon forward Miles Mallory (10) shoots through a crowd for two of his 26 points in the Yellow Jackets' 92-69 victory over UMass-Dartmouth in an NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Round of 16 game at Crenshaw Gymnasium on Friday, March 11, 2022. Mallory finished with 17 rebounds and six blocks.
David M. Lawrence
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg(24), left, and The College of New Jersey's Randall Walko (24) compete for a loose ball during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon’s David Funderburg averages 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Buzz Anthony (left), the only four-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year, and David Funderburg (right) both returned for a fifth year to help lead the powerhouse Yellow Jackets.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coach Josh Merkel is 148-38 in seven seasons at R-MC, 10-1 in NCAA tournament games.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue and Babson College's Kieran Dorney vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue takes a shot as Babson College's Kieran Dorney, left, and Nate Amado defend during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's David Funderburg takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue takes a shot as Babson College's Nate Amado, left, and Colin Bradanese defend during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Miles Mallory takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Babson College's James Welch reaches in on Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
After stealing the ball, Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert takes a shot as Babson College's Colin Bradanese defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Josh Talbert throws down 2 of his career-best 25 points in the Yellow Jackets’ Division III tournament victory over Babson in Ashland.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon’s Miles Mallory scored a layup during Saturday’s Division III tournament victory over Babson College. Mallory finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert dunks the ball as the Yellow Jackets play Babson College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert dunks the ball as the Yellow Jackets play Babson College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College Head Coach Josh Merkel calls out to the Yellow Jackets as they play Mitchell College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Buzz Anthony takes a shot as Mitchell College's Wilton Causey defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Will Coble and Mitchell College's Mikey Buscetto eye the ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Ian Robertson and Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert takes a shot as Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Ian Robertson looks for a shot as Mitchell College's Wilton Causey defends during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Miles Mallory takes a shot as the Yellow Jackets play Mitchell College during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Noah Lindsay and Mitchell College's Jacob Narvaez vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Will Coble and Mitchell College's Mikey Buscetto vie for control of the ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Josh Talbert and Mitchell College's Ahmani Browne vie for a rebound during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon College's Daniel Mbangue and Mitchell College's Jalen Benson vie for a loose ball during the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament Friday, March 4, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Randolph-Macon forward David Funderburg (24): “This program is built on defense, on not trading (baskets), and on not just being a one-way guy but being a two-way guy.”
JOHN O'CONNOR
Randolph-Macon junior guard Josh Talbert averages 12.2 points for the Yellow Jackets heading into the NCAA Division III tournament.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH