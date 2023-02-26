One of the best Division III teams in America rolled through Salem this weekend, claiming yet another ODAC title.

Randolph-Macon defeated Salem 61-48 in the conference's men's basketball title game.

It is the fourth consecutive title for the Yellow Jackets, and the school's 10th, tying Hampden-Sydney and Roanoke for the most in conference history.

With the win, Randolph-Macon will receive a guaranteed bid to the Division III tournament, with the bracket reveal set for Monday at 1 p.m. on the NCAA website.

It is all but certain that Ashland will be a host site for the first weekend of tournament play, as Randolph-Macon is both the defending NCAA champion and has spent most of the season in the top five nationally.

Daniel Mbangue was named the tournament's most outstanding player after leading the Jackets in scoring during two of the team's three tournament games in Salem.

He scored 18, adding seven rebounds, against Guilford. Josh Talbert was also named to the all-tournament team, as was Miles Mallory.

Randolph-Macon won the school's first-ever national title in men's basketball last year, and will start its title defense next weekend in the NCAA tournament.

This year's Final Four will once again be held in Fort Wayne, Ind.