Randolph-Macon's championship run a 'thank you' to coaches and players of the program's recent past

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – As Randolph-Macon closed out its NCAA Division III semifinal win on Friday night, the one that put it in position to win the national championship 24 hours later, Yellow Jackets star Buzz Anthony looked into the stands and locked eyes with a former teammate.

Korey Turner was one of a group of past Macon players who made the 10-plus hour drive to Indiana to watch this year’s team make history.

He was also a member of the 2020 team that had its chance to reach this moment snatched away when the tournament was canceled.

“All the work we put in together, it’s just awesome to see it all pay off right now,” Turner said at halftime of Saturday’s national championship blowout, with Macon well on its way to a 75-45 win over Elmhurst. “It’s the Jacket family. They’re doing it for a lot of people that came before them.”

That was all the Macon players’ minds this past weekend as they brought to completion what their former teammates started but never got the chance to finish. It was especially prevalent in Anthony’s thoughts. The fifth-year senior even texted another ex-player from that team, Corey Bays, a happy birthday wish Saturday morning and joked that a national championship would be quite a gift.

Hours later, his 14 points helped deliver it.

“It means so much, so much,” said Anthony, who came back for a fifth season for this moment. “Those guys are awesome coming here to Fort Wayne and supporting us. I love them.”

Seventh-year Macon coach Josh Merkel said he takes as much pride in helping build those bonds as he does in building a championship team.

“The relationships and being connected is more important to me than winning,” said Merkel after delivering the school its first-ever NCAA championship in any sport. “I tell guys in recruiting, if we don’t have a relationship when you leave, then this is meaningless.”

That’s why he made sure to credit Nebraska Wesleyan coach Dale Wellman, who he worked with at Eastern Kentucky, when asked about the success of Macon’s slant zone defense. And it’s the type of relationship Merkel has maintained with his predecessors, Nathan Davis and Mike Rhoades, who are now Division head coaches at Bucknell and VCU, respectively. He still considers both men mentors.

“This is a culmination of the guys who came before us, both players and coaches,” said Merkel. “I’ll be calling Coach Davis, Coach Rhoades this week to say thank you. Because we don’t get here without the foundation they laid. To get this for them is a form of a thank you, I think.”

Davis and Rhoades are certainly deserving of that gratitude, taking over the program of Paul Webb and Hal Nunnally and building the Yellow Jackets up at the Division III level. Rhoades got Macon to a Sweet 16 in 2003 and Davis took the program to its first Final Four in 2010.

But it was Merkel, a 2001 Salisbury graduate who left his job coaching his alma mater to work on Davis’s Yellow Jackets staff in 2016, tasked with finishing the climb and climbing the ladder to cut down the championship nets.

Merkel said the pressure to lead Macon across that finish line never felt too daunting, even in recent years when the team’s regular-season success made them the top-ranked team in the nation, even this weekend when the Yellow Jackets – who lost just once, by a single point in overtime at Christopher Newport this season – were the clear favorite to win it all.

“In life, to not have expectations is no place that me or my players want to be,” he said. “And so we embraced it.”

Macon, of course, wasn’t the only program impacted by the two cancellations. In 2020, Elmhurst had won its first two games in the tournament – both by double digits – and was preparing to play Pomona-Pitzer in the Sweet 16 when things were shut down.

The Blue Jays’ road to redemption reached Fort Wayne, too, and though they crashed just short of the finish line, their coach took a measure of solace in being able to finish the season playing on the final day.

“There was no closure back then,” Elmhurst coach John Baines said of the abrupt ending to 2020. “You kind of just said, ‘What could we have done?’ To get back to this spot, and get hot again, I’m glad these guys got that.”

Macon, of course, got the ultimate prize, represented Saturday night by the nylon net Anthony wore around his neck to post-game interviews.

“We had one goal – to win a national championship,” said Turner. “They’re doing this for a lot of guys.”