Randolph-Macon's grit carries Jackets to NCAA tournament victory

“The team, the team, the team.”

Randolph-Macon football coach Pedro Arruza echoed the late Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler in lauding his Yellow Jackets’ effort to shut down a SUNY-Cortland team that scored 28 points in the first half, holding them off the scoreboard for a 35-28 win in the first round of the NCAA Division III football championship Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets’ defense, which seemed helpless in stopping the Red Dragons’ high-powered passing game before intermission, used pressure on the quarterback and a pair of key interceptions to erase a 28-21 halftime deficit to earn the second NCAA playoff victory in program history.

The offense kept Randolph-Macon (11-0) in the game when SUNY-Cortland (9-2) scored on four consecutive possessions in the first half, the last a 75-yard drive that took 56 seconds, resulting in a 7-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Zac Boyes to C.J. Messina with 11 seconds left for the 28-21 advantage.

Both Boyes and Yellow Jackets quarterback Drew Campanale threw three touchdown passes, Campanale finding David Wallis for a 71-yard score to open the scoring, then hitting Zach Bowman from 44 yards and Joey Hunt from 25 yards to keep pace with the Red Dragons.

After both teams punted on their first possession of the second half, a Campanale run for 12 yards and a late hit on Cortland put Randolph-Macon at its 47. Seven plays later, Nick Hale crashed through the line for a 7-yard score to tie the game at 28 midway through the third period.

As SUNY-Cortland approached midfield, a Boyes pass was deflected by freshman cornerback Max Richardson and intercepted by Jackson Deaver. With a short field, and thanks to two costly Red Dragon penalties, Andrew Ihle finished a drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for the eventual winning score.

Now the Yellow Jackets defense took center stage. Sacks by KU Htoo and Jacob Hutchinson on consecutive plays forced a punt. The Red Dragons went for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield on their next drive, entering the game leading the country in fourth-down efficiency at 83.3%. Ricky Thompson’s open-field tackle of Rashad Tucker left the Red Dragons a yard short.

The SUNY-Cortland defense held, handing possession back to Boyes with 3:02 left. But on second down, Boyes’ pass downfield was intercepted by freshman Alex Biddle, who turned and made a diving catch over the intended receiver. The Yellow Jackets earned a first down with 1:55 left to seal the win.

“Just really proud of the effort we gave today. Things didn’t go our way for a good part of the first half, but the kids kept fighting,” Arruza said. “I just thought we played better. Richardson did a really good job. I told our guys all week, if we want to win these games, we have to make plays.”

Indeed, a game filled with big plays was, as usual, won on the line of scrimmage. The defense registered six quarterback sacks while the veteran offensive line finally wore down the Red Dragons as the second half progressed, earning 84 of Randolph-Macon’s 112 rushing yards in that span.

“By the time we got the interception, their hands were on their hips, and I thought we had them,” senior offensive tackle Will Jackson said of the SUNY-Cortland defensive front.