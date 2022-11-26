Randolph-Macon's season ends as Delaware Valley stuns Jackets with late comeback

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Leading by 14 points with 15 minutes left in their NCAA Division III second-round playoff game at Delaware Valley Saturday, Randolph-Macon was primed for one more big, time-consuming drive, hoping to advance to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time.

But an Aggies defense which entered averaging only 5.9 points allowed, seeing a “32” on the visitor side of the scoreboard, stiffened, giving the ball to Louis Barrios and the Delaware Valley offense, who scored 21 unanswered, including their final touchdown with 24 seconds left to send Randolph-Macon home with a heartbreaking 39-32 defeat, ending their 17-game winning streak and their 2022 season at 11-1.

“In order to run the football, you’ve got to be able to throw it around a little bit, and we just didn’t have any success throwing the ball,” said Yellow Jackets coach Pedro Arruza. “A lot of that falls on me, the play caller. A lot of calls I’d like to take back, but our kids played really hard. They have so all year.”

After falling behind by eight points twice in the first half, Randolph-Macon fought back to tie the game at 18-18 with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Ihle to Zach Bowman with 25 seconds left. It was Ihle’s second scoring strike of the half, having connected with David Wallis from 64 yards less than four minutes earlier.

Ihle, and Brecht Heuchan, were pressed into duty as ODAC player of the year Drew Campanale was out, recovering from an injury suffered last week in a first-round win over SUNY-Cortland. The replacement duo made some key passes but missed on critical plays, especially in the final period.

The Yellow Jackets took their first lead when Tahmir Barksdale fumbled a punt for Delaware Valley (12-0). Bowman recovered at the Aggies 7-yard line. Four plays later, aided by a Delaware Valley personal foul, Ihle scored from a yard out for a 25-18 lead.

Later in the quarter, Alex Biddle grabbed his second interception of the postseason, setting up a short field and a 32-18 advantage.

But on the next three possessions after the Aggies scored early in the fourth quarter on a Louis Barrios quarterback keeper, Randolph-Macon had drives of one play (ended by a fumble), three plays and a punt, then six plays and a punt. The Aggies tied it on another Barrios run from a yard out to tie the game with 4:07 left.

Facing third-and-1 at R-MC’s 30, Ihle took the snap but couldn’t find a seam, pushed by for a yard loss. The Yellow Jackets defense, already worn down by the Aggies comeback, had to make a stop with 2:13 to go.

Delaware Valley completed two third down passes, including a 28-yard throw from Barrios to Dez Austin on a third-and-14. Barrios then found Jahaire Johnson for the game-winning score.

For Ihle, one of eight fifth-year seniors on the team, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

“They’re very physical, and they came after us,” Ihle said. “We took their blows and tried to respond as best we could. At times, we did a really good job of that, and, at other times, we didn’t.”

After running 32 plays for 204 yards in the first half, Randolph-Macon mustered only 84 yards in 31 plays after halftime.

The season came to a jarring end, as is the case for almost every team in postseason play. But R-MC took a giant step forward as a program this season, winning 10, then 11, games for the first time ever and registering its first-ever NCAA home victory.

Missing Campanale, and veteran defensive back Cade Jones, certainly toughened the mission. But team No. 135 will be long remembered for its toughness, offensive balance, and the high bar set for the program’s future.

Ihle, fighting through tears, spoke volumes when asked why this team could be this successful.